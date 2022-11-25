Here’s what happening at Bishop’s Lodge for the holidays

Bishop’s Lodge is all about community during the holidays.

The Santa Fe property, which is part of the Auberge Resort Collection and was named the No. 1 resort in the West by Travel + Leisure this year, is hosting its first-ever holiday market on Friday, Dec. 2.

Meghan Godin, area experience curator at Bishop’s Lodge, explained that the resort saw success last year from its tree lighting ceremony and it sparked the idea to expand the festivities.

“We had a nice gathering of the local community as well as our guests, so it’s a fun way to get everyone together,” she said. “It just felt like it might be nice to extend and start the party a little bit sooner.”

Dixon Rand has taken over the property’s retail space temporarily and will highlight a list of vendors, which also includes Matt Campos of Sacred Visual Arts. Maria Samora Studio, Modern Palmist, All The Clay Horses, Loam and Scott Horn from The Unsaddled will also be participating.

Godin said that they decided to keep the market small as a new event and focused on local vendors that have current relationships with the property.

“I reached out to a couple that we’ve worked with in the past, some that we already sell some of their products and a few new faces,” she said.

She added that in the future the resort would like to make the market larger.

There will be plenty of food and live music as well, featuring acclaimed Albuquerque guitarist Gustavo Pimentel. It all leads up to the tree lighting ceremony, which will be accompanied by carolers. The event is free and not limited to guests at the resort. Everyone is welcome.

“We really encourage a lot of locals to come,” Godin said. “I really tried to make it inclusive to the local community; I think that’s kind of the spirit of Santa Fe, or New Mexico in general.”

The holiday market begins at 1 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony will commence at 4:30 p.m. Afterward, a reception at SkyFire will take place. The reception will not be complimentary. The restaurant and bar will offer food and beverage options capturing the taste of the Southwest.

There will be a rate special of $299/night Friday through Sunday for locals if they would like to make a small staycation out of the event – or if they have a little too much fun at the reception.

The holiday season is full of other events for in-house guests at Bishop’s Lodge. The resort offers holiday cooking classes where guests will learn how to make bizcochitos and tortillas. There will also be a wine tasting experience on Dec. 26.

Custom ski packages to Ski Santa Fe and Ski Taos are also available for in-house guests to purchase.

When it comes to the holiday market, Godin said, “We have a great community behind us. … We’re certainly hoping for a good turnout.”