 Corrales Historical Society to host Winter Craft Show to showcase 40 local artists

Corrales Winter Craft Show to showcase 40 local artists

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

“Copper Quail Cactus” by Kurt Wuerker. (Courtesy of Corrales Historical Society)

Forty New Mexico-based fine artists will take part in the Winter Craft Show in Corrales.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road in Corrales.

The event is celebrating its 34th year and is put on by the Corrales Historical Society (CHS) and Corrales Society of Artists (CSA).

This year marks the first time Kurt Wuerker will participate in the event. His journey with copper and art dates back to Lyndon B. Johnson being in office.

“Gemstone Fish” by Elizabeth Huffman. (Courtesy of Corrales Historical Society)

“I’ve always worked with copper dating back to the 1960s,” Wuerker said. “We lived next to a church and they had a copper steeple built and the guys working had left copper scrap in the parking lot, so we would go over there and grab it. We would make various boyish things and at times spearhead weapons out of copper.”

Since his youth in Wisconsin, Wuerker has always enjoyed working with his hands.

“I have done metal work all my life, either through hobbies or jobs I worked in and I have always gravitated towards metal work as a pastime in retirement as it allowed me to really pursue copper because I love the coloring options I have with it,” he said.

Carol Rigmark, CHS secretary, said the event makes it possible for people to do Christmas shopping, as well as getting out to socialize.

Many of the artists keep items in a range from $5 to $1,200.

“It really does kind of kick-off the Christmas season for us as a community and you see the people chatting in groups outside, and greeting each other so it is a really upbeat, really festive atmosphere,” Rigmark said.

“Metal Sunflower” by Adriana Perez. (Courtesy of Corrales Historical Society)

Part of the proceeds from the show go to preservation and maintenance of the Old San Ysidro Church.

Some Corrales citizens make it a yearly occurrence to sell crafts at the show.

“I have done the show quite a few times and it is always really big, so I look forward to it every year,” said Jenn Noel, CAS member. “The CSA used to do our own winter show and then we started pairing with the Old Church.”

Noel has been working with pottery for over 20 years and holds a BFA in graphic design. She found her calling with pottery when she returned to school for her nursing degree.

“I have always loved pottery, as I started taking classes when I was 12 and it has always been my go-to whenever I have dips in my life as I always find therapy in the pottery,” Noel said.

34th ANNUAL Winter Craft Show
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday Dec. 4

WHERE: Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

