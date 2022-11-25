BCSO: Two people killed in North Valley

Two people were found dead Friday afternoon at a home in Northwest Albuquerque.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said no one is believed to be outstanding.
Deputies made the discovery at a home in the 800 block of Ranchitos NW, east of Rio Grande.
“No further details are available for release at this time,” the agency said on Twitter.
