 BCSO: Two people killed in North Valley - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: Two people killed in North Valley

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Two people were found dead Friday afternoon at a home in Northwest Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said no one is believed to be outstanding.

Deputies made the discovery at a home in the 800 block of Ranchitos NW, east of Rio Grande.

“No further details are available for release at this time,” the agency said on Twitter.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO: Two people killed in North Valley

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO: Two people killed in North Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were found dead Friday ... Two people were found dead Friday afternoon at a home in Northwest Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, on Twitter, said no one is ...
2
Despite smaller Black Friday crowds, New Mexicans still line ...
ABQnews Seeker
In-person shopping this Black Friday started ... In-person shopping this Black Friday started later and ended sooner.
3
Man accused of dismembering wife before Thanksgiving gathering at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a man killed and ... Police say a man killed and dismembered his wife hours before they were set to host Thanksgiving dinner at their West Side home. Karlan ...
4
Dream becomes reality: Chef opens burger joint
ABQnews Seeker
  As a child growing up ...   As a child growing up in Los Luceros north of Española, Chef Johnny Chacon dreamed of burgers while he slept. His mom often ...
5
Pet care: Furry assassin finds the perfect niche
ABQnews Seeker
Young Mr. Lancaster now happily scampers ... Young Mr. Lancaster now happily scampers to work every morning
6
NM lawmakers address caregiver shortage
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would boost service providers for ... Bill would boost service providers for people with developmental disabilities
7
Residents on ABQ's southern edge raise environmental justice concerns
ABQnews Seeker
Locals say pollutants mar Mountain View ... Locals say pollutants mar Mountain View while affluent areas are spared
8
Animal shelters continue to be in crisis in 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Some 21,500 pets will have used ... Some 21,500 pets will have used the system by year-end
9
APS dips its toe into equitable grading
ABQnews Seeker
Pilot program focuses on the student's ... Pilot program focuses on the student's mastery of a subject