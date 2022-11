The University of New Mexico fell 17-0 to host Colorado State Friday in the 2022 season finale in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The loss finishes the Lobos’ season at 2-10, 0-8 in the Mountain West Conference. UNM lost its last nine games after a 2-1 start to the season.

Colorado State finished 2-10, 3-5.

