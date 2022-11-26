City adds plaza to Women’s Memorial Park

Women’s Memorial Park has a new gathering space.

The city of Albuquerque park — built in honor of 11 women and an unborn child whose remains were found buried at the West Mesa site in 2009 in a still-unsolved crime — now has a plaza and shade structure.

Officials unveiled the update on Friday, which was International Day for Elimination of Violence Toward Women.

The plaza is surrounded by a series of leaf- and petal-inspired shades that “signify the perseverance of the spirit,” the city said in a news release.

“This park is a space for remembrance and for celebration of life,” City Councilor Klarissa Peña said in a statement. “The addition of this plaza and shade structure with the interaction of sunlight provides a special space for family members to honor their loved ones.”

The park opened in 2020. Families of those found at the site approved the design, according to the city.

The second phase of the project cost $323,673.