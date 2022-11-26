Follow live: Lobo hoops vs. Jacksonville State

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is playing Jacksonville (Ala.) State early Friday evening in the opening game of the Lobo Classic men’s basketball event at the Pit. The 3-0 Lobos lead 42-21 at halftime after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

The three-day event also includes Northern Colorado and North Dakota State, who are scheduled to play Friday’s nightcap. There are two games Saturday and two Sunday, and each team will have played the other three by the time the tourney ends.

