Follow live: Lobo hoops vs. Jacksonville State

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is playing Jacksonville (Ala.) State early Friday evening in the opening game of the Lobo Classic men’s basketball event at the Pit. The 3-0 Lobos lead 42-21 at halftime after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

The three-day event also includes Northern Colorado and North Dakota State, who are scheduled to play Friday’s nightcap. There are two games Saturday and two Sunday, and each team will have played the other three by the time the tourney ends.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is staffing the game (check out his Twitter feed below) and will have a report here later Friday at ABQJournal.com/sports. Also look here for his “Emptying the Notebook” feature of news and notes related to Lobo hoops. And of course check out Saturday’s Journal print edition for coverage as well.

https://twitter.com/GeoffGrammer 

