Steve Pearce, four other candidates seek election as Republican Party chair

SANTA FE — Four candidates have filed to challenge state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, who is seeking reelection to a two-year term leading the party.

Challenging him this year are:

■ Sarah Jane Allen, first vice chair of the Bernalillo County Republican Party and founder of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a parents’ rights group.

■ Eddy Aragon, CEO of the Rock of Talk radio station.

■ Albuquerque attorney Robert Aragon, a former state legislator.

■ Rodney Tahe, a legislative adviser at the Navajo Nation legislative services office.

Pearce is a former congressman from Hobbs who has led the state GOP since 2018. He took over shortly after losing the governor’s race to Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Members of the party’s state central committee are set to meet Dec. 3 to pick a chairperson.