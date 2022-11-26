Speak Up! Readers upset over Lobo football, shootout on UNM campus

PERHAPS THE UNM/NMSU rivalry has gone too far. My initial thoughts after hearing of this tragedy was, what is a NMSU basketball player doing walking the UNM campus at 3 a.m.? Nothing good can come from this.

— Bob, UNM Area

“PLAGUE OF VIOLENCE hits us where it hurts: Lobo hoops” has to be the poorest headline ever seen in the sports section of the Journal. People died and were injured —Lobo hoops is not that important in the grander scheme of things. Lives are. (And I love Lobo sports.)

— MLL

I’VE BEEN A Lobo fan since 1972. I graduated in 1977. This violence has to stop! It’s a ball game! Brings me to tears! (Last Saturday’s) game was to be the biggest in years. Someone had to die?

— Huge Lobo fan

HAVEN’T HEARD anything from Eddie Nuñez regarding the status of Danny Gonzales going forward. If he’s staying, will Eddie place a muzzle on him in regard to Danny’s disdain for the NMSU Aggies? As for Eddie, if he knew what he was getting into a few years ago on day one, would he have taken the New Mexico AD job?

— Lobo Mystified

HIRING A COACH without experience might be the answer. NV Wally’s “subtle hint” that the Lobos need to hire someone without coaching experience has already caught fire all over. Word on the street is that the leading candidate is Mark Ronchetti.

— Longtime Lobo Supporter

ANOTHER FIRST! I’m proud that after my alma mater, Brown University, was the first to hire a female QB coach, they are also the first NCAA Division I school to have a female baseball player on their team. And no, her name is not Ivy. Go Bears!

— Rich, Corrales