New Albuquerque City Council boundaries take effect

About 5.8% of Albuquerque residents now have a different city councilor after new boundaries took effect.

Some of the biggest changes involve Downtown-based District 2. Represented by Isaac Benton, the district now extends west of the Rio Grande to pick up the West Mesa and Pat Hurley neighborhoods.

District 2 simultaneously loses some neighborhoods immediately east of Interstate 25. Some went to District 6, where Pat Davis is the councilor, and others joined District 7, which is represented by Tammy Fiebelkorn.

District 7, meanwhile, lost the area from Comanche to Montgomery, between Wyoming and Eubank, to District 8, where Trudy Jones is the councilor.

The city’s northwest quadrant, District 5 – which had grown out of proportion with the city as a whole – offloaded some of its population to neighboring District 1. That means some residents previously represented by Dan Lewis will now call Louie Sanchez their councilor.

Three districts: 3 (Klarissa Peña), 4 (Brook Bassan) and 9 (Renee Grout) did not change.

The shifts occurred as part of a redistricting process required after the 2020 U.S. Census.

The City Council approved the new map in September and the new boundaries took effect Oct. 20.