Did two ABQ doctors claim the title of ‘Lego Masters’? Find out where they finished in the competition.

Justin Sommer and Austin Willis stacked up well in third season of “Lego Masters.”

But the Albuquerque-based team couldn’t build enough of a run to make it to the end – and $100,000 – as they were eliminated on the Nov. 23 episode of the competition.

During the episode – “Wrecking Balls to the Wall” – the remaining teams were required to build their very own castle.

At the end of the challenge, host Will Arnett destroyed those castles with a wrecking ball.

The team with the tallest castle is automatically safe from elimination.

Sommer and Willis were eliminated for having the smallest castle and using too many elements to display the magic in their build. The pair placed sixth in the competition.

In the episode before their elimination, Sommer and Willis won the “Mini Golf Masters” challenge, which required them to construct a playable miniature golf hole utilizing power functions.

The competition series is hosted by Arnett. The series brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of Lego enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of Lego bricks.

The pair are pediatrics specialists at Presbyterian Hospital and find a bond in building Lego sculptures.

Willis created Lego projects with his children. Meanwhile, Sommer uses his Lego time as a decompression tool after a long day.

The doctors had to make the big ask to their work.

Since they are both of the pediatrics team at Presbyterian, it meant that the department would be down two more people.

“I said let’s do it and try to make it happen,” Willis says before the start of the series. “We talked to our boss and colleagues.”

“Our colleagues make it possible,” Sommer explains. “While we were gone from work, they really stepped up to make sure that a beat wasn’t missed.”