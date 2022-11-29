 Suspect arrested in double homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect arrested in double homicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police investigate a double homicide on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE . Officers responding to a shooting early Sunday morning found two people dead. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing two people outside an Albuquerque apartment in August.

Jayme Olson is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in the deaths of 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado. The 27-year-old was arrested in Mountainair about a month after a warrant was issued for him.

Detectives discovered that Amaya — whose first name is spelled Nichole in some references — had been staying with Olson’s “on and off again” girlfriend at her apartment on the 9000 block of Marron NE, near Lomas and Interstate 25. Amaya had reportedly left some belongings at the apartment and she and Jurado went to retrieve them around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 28.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, the two women got into a physical fight because Olson’s girlfriend said she would only return Amaya’s belongings if she paid rent.

When Olson’s girlfriend began losing, police say Olson stepped in, armed with a gun.

“This action forced Bernabe Jurado out of the vehicle and into a physical altercation with Jayme,” the detective wrote in the complaint. “Nichole feared for the safety of Bernabe and fired a single gunshot at Jayme missing him. Jayme shot Nichole Amaya killing her and then turned around to shoot Bernabe Jurado in order to stop him from reporting the murder of Nichole.”

Olson then moved Amaya’s car to a street less than a quarter mile away “in order to throw suspicion of the commission of the crime upon another,” according to the complaint. His girlfriend called 911 and reported the shooting, but at first only mentioned a female friend being with her during the fight.

Eventually, Olson’s girlfriend admitted that she saw him sometimes even though he was ordered by the court to live in Mountainair with a relative after being released from jail in a shoplifting case. Olson had not yet been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Monday night.

