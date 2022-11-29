 More than 150 ABQ shelter pets find homes - Albuquerque Journal

More than 150 ABQ shelter pets find homes

By Journal Staff Report

bright spotAlbuquerque’s bulging animal shelters have a little more elbow room following what the city is calling a successful Black Friday adoption event.

More than 150 pets found new homes during a three-day event, according to a spokeswoman. The city waived adoption fees for the occasion.

“It gives all the pets who’ve been here a long time a second look, and having these 157 get adopted gave us an opportunity to be able to take more pets in that need our care,” said Desiree Cawley, a spokeswoman for the Animal Welfare Department.

The city government had 951 animals in its shelters as of Monday, which Cawley said is still a high number. She said the shelters remain able to take in new animals if necessary, though that still generally requires making an appointment and the city will try to head off owner surrenders whenever possible. If, for example, the owner faces financial hardship, the city may be able to provide some pet food at no cost, Cawley said.

She said the city has another special pet adoption event planned for December.

