 NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid - Albuquerque Journal

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

By Stephen Mcgrath, Lorne Cook And Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO allies reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance, and promising more help — from winter aid to artillery — to help Ukraine’s beleaguered armed forces to fight off Russia.

The pledges of support in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO foreign ministers Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat Ukraine as it bombards vital energy infrastructure.

“NATO’s door is open,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before chairing the meeting.

“Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.

“We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.

In essence, Stoltenberg repeated a vow made by NATO leaders in Bucharest in 2008 — in the same sprawling Palace of the Parliament where the foreign ministers are meeting this week — that Ukraine, and also Georgia, would join the alliance one day.

Some officials and analysts believe this move — pressed on the NATO allies by former U.S. President George W. Bush — was partly responsible for the war that Russia launched on Ukraine in February. Stoltenberg disagreed.

“President Putin cannot deny sovereign nations to make their own sovereign decisions that are not a threat to Russia,” he said. “I think what he’s afraid of is democracy and freedom, and that’s the main challenge for him.”

Beyond Ukraine’s immediate needs, NATO wants to see how it can help the country longer-term, by upgrading its Soviet-era equipment to the alliance’s modern standards and providing more military training. This will help Ukraine to join NATO more quickly, in the years after the war has ended.

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer said the allies must help Ukraine so that “the transition to full membership will be very smooth and easy” once both NATO and Kyiv are ready for accession talks.

Even so, Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon. With the Crimean Peninsula annexed, and Russian troops and pro-Moscow separatists holding parts of the south and east, it’s not clear what Ukraine’s borders would even look like.

Many of NATO’s 30 allies believe the focus now must solely be on defeating Russia, and Stoltenberg stressed that any attempt to move ahead on membership could divide them.

“We are in the midst of a war and therefore we should do nothing that can undermine the unity of allies to provide military, humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine, because we must prevent President Putin from winning,” he said.

Some ministers made pledges of military support for Ukraine, others for financial and nonlethal aid.

Slovakia said that it was providing Ukraine with 30 armored personnel carriers and more artillery.

During the two-day meeting, Blinken will announce substantial U.S. aid for Ukraine’s energy grid, U.S. officials said. Ukraine’s network has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in what U.S. officials call a Russian campaign to weaponize the coming winter cold.

Estonia’s foreign minister, Urmas Reinsalu, went a step further than most, calling on his NATO partners to pledge 1% of their GDP to Ukraine in military support, saying it would make “a strategic difference.”

Most NATO allies, however, are struggling to spend 2% of GDP on their own defense budgets.

The ministers will hold a working dinner with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Tuesday evening.

The foreign ministers of NATO candidates Finland and Sweden are joining the talks. NATO is eager to add the two Nordic nations to the defensive forces lined up against Russia. Turkey and Hungary are the holdouts on ratifying their applications. The 28 other member nations have already done so.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom believes his country is well on track to satisfy Turkey’s demands, along with Finland, in talks on a memorandum of understanding containing conditions that Ankara wants them to fulfil.

“Everything boils down to a dialogue. We believe that we are on a steady path towards reaching all the conditions laid down in the memorandum,” he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » News » World » NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mother grieves loss of teenage daughter killed in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI charges filed Vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI charges filed
2
Legislation aims to add protections for renters
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor says new bill would regulate ... Councilor says new bill would regulate fees, provide information up front
3
Nursing home found negligent in resident's choking death after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jury awards more than $750,000 in ... Jury awards more than $750,000 in damages
4
ABQ man sentenced in fatal shooting of unborn baby
ABQnews Seeker
Mother, 17, is now unable to ... Mother, 17, is now unable to have children due to her injuries
5
New Mexico court denies challenge to PRC reforms
ABQnews Seeker
Voter-approved measure repealed direct election of ... Voter-approved measure repealed direct election of commission members
6
CYFD facing familiar issues, despite changes and a budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 ... Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 children in the agency's custody now placed in foster homes, other settings
7
Sheriff-elect announces his command staff
ABQnews Seeker
A retired sergeant with the APD ... A retired sergeant with the APD will be appointed to major, a new rank with the sheriff's office
8
Suspect arrested in double homicide
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a ... The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing two people outside an Albuquerque apartment in August. Jayme Olson is charged ...
9
Intersection at River of Lights closed to pedestrians
ABQnews Seeker
Safety measure implemented at site of ... Safety measure implemented at site of last year's fatal crash
10
More than 150 ABQ shelter pets find homes
ABQnews Seeker
Fees waived for successful three-day Black ... Fees waived for successful three-day Black Friday adoption event