 2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland - Albuquerque Journal

2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Crews on Monday rescued the injured pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity transmission tower, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and leaving the aircraft dangling 10 stories off the ground.

The plane crashed into the tower that supports high-tension lines at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday and got stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. The crash happened about a mile from the Montgomery County Airpark in Montgomery Village, a Washington, D.C., suburb. It knocked out power in the surrounding area and caused Metrorail delays.

The plane hit the lines of one tower, then hit a second tower, Pepco President Donna Cooper said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed numerous rescue personnel and vehicles surrounding the tower shortly after it happened. At the time of the crash, the conditions were misty and rainy, said Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for the county’s Fire & Rescue Service.

Piringer said the rescue was complicated by the fact that the lines were live when the plane hit.

Meanwhile, a 911 call taker stayed on the line with the pair for an extended period of time and rescuers then called them directly to give them periodic updates, Goldstein said.

“They were anxious,” Goldstein said of the pilot and passenger. “They were concerned about the stability of the aircraft, the stability of the aircraft remaining in the tower structure. They were disoriented to the severity of or the complexity of the circumstances.”

After electrical workers made sure it was safe to try to reach the pilot and passenger, who were in contact with authorities via cellphone and were anxious to be rescued, crews secured the plane to the tower at around 12:15 a.m. Monday and took the two to safety a few minutes later, officials said.

The State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, Louisiana. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and hypothermia set in while they waited to be rescued, Goldstein said. Their rescue was faster than anticipated since the pilot and passenger were able to assist, he said.

Both were taken to hospitals and their conditions had improved by Monday afternoon — one had been discharged and the other was in stable condition, Goldstein said. He could not say which person had been released.

The plane was later lowered to the ground revealing a crushed front end.

The single-engine Mooney M20J had departed White Plains, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The utility Pepco reported that power was temporarily cut to about 120,000 customers in Montgomery County, but it was restored to most of them before the people were rescued. Around 11 p.m. 14 major intersections in the county were without power, but less than two hours later traffic signals were operating properly, county police said.

The county’s public school system closed its schools and offices Monday due to the outage’s impact on safety and school operations.

Home » News » Nation » 2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
Nation
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate passed ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and ...
2
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 ...
Nation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) -- Christian Pulisic ... DOHA, Qatar (AP) -- Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star ...
3
Mother grieves loss of teenage daughter killed in hit-and-run
ABQnews Seeker
Vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI charges filed Vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI charges filed
4
Police say he shot at their drone. Soon after, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested an Albuquerque man who ... Detectives arrested an Albuquerque man who allegedly first shot at a police drone and then shot at officers that had followed him for several ...
5
End of the line: Why some New Mexicans may ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM Medicaid enrollees warned: Yearly requalifications ... NM Medicaid enrollees warned: Yearly requalifications on horizon again
6
Nursing home found negligent in resident's choking death after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jury awards more than $750,000 in ... Jury awards more than $750,000 in damages
7
Judge, pets killed by husband in murder-suicide
ABQnews Seeker
Diane Albert, resident of Los Ranchos, ... Diane Albert, resident of Los Ranchos, mourned by officials and friends
8
Legislation aims to add protections for renters
ABQnews Seeker
Councilor says new bill would regulate ... Councilor says new bill would regulate fees, provide information up front
9
ABQ man sentenced in fatal shooting of unborn baby
ABQnews Seeker
Mother, 17, is now unable to ... Mother, 17, is now unable to have children due to her injuries
10
CYFD facing familiar issues, despite changes and a budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 ... Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 children in the agency's custody now placed in foster homes, other settings