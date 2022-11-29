 Local organization seeks sponsors for families in need - Albuquerque Journal

Local organization seeks sponsors for families in need

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city’s less fortunate as part of its Holiday Wish Program.

Through the program, each family in need will be paired with a community sponsor who will donate gifts, according to a news release from the organization. Sponsors will be provided with a wish list from the family they are paired with, complete with names of each family member and their interests as well as their clothing and shoe sizes.

“This is a special time of year as our community pulls together and contributes to help us provide holiday gifts to PB&J families and children with limited resources and extensive needs,” Vanessa Anderson, PB&J outreach and development manager, said in the release.

Families receiving gifts are PB&J clients who are enrolled in one of the organization’s several programs, according to Program Manager Danielle Velasquez. All clients are accepted based on economic needs.

Gifts should be dropped off at PB&J’s administrative office at 1101 Lopez SW. The donation period started on Monday and will continue through Dec. 14, the release states. New sponsors are still being accepted.

PB&J Family Services is a local non-profit organization that has been helping Albuquerque metro area families and children in need since its founding in 1972, according to its website. The organization assists its families with donations, educational programs for children and also connects them with other community agencies for needs the organization can’t fulfill.

People interested in adopting a family for the upcoming holiday should contact Danielle Velasquez or Rosenda Fregoso by calling 505-877-7060 or by sending an email to adoptafamily@pbjfamilyservices.org.

“This is often the only way these families and their children are able to receive essential items that will benefit their lives not only during the holiday season but throughout the entire year,” Anderson said in the release.

