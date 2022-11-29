 Tumbleweed Snowman foreshadows Christmas Season - Albuquerque Journal

Tumbleweed Snowman foreshadows Christmas Season

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Using a Bobcat loader, AMAFCA workers early Tuesday gingerly position and secure a raised platform with the iconic Tumbleweed Snowman. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Don’t let anybody fool you with this nonsense that Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the official start of the Christmas season.

In Albuquerque, the official start doesn’t happen until motorists see Tumbleweed Snowman — that’s his formal name — sitting atop his perch along the north side of Interstate 40, just west of Carlisle, said Nolan Bennett, director of operations for the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority.

Workers from AMAFCA, which assembles the now-iconic figure each year, were up early Tuesday using a Bobcat loader to move and secure a raised platform with the assembled Tumbleweed Snowman into position, while passing cars and trucks sounded their horns in appreciation.

James Moya, a welder with AMAFCA, on Tuesday attaches an orange-painted ax handle that will serve as Tumbleweed Snowman’s nose. This is the 27th year that the now-iconic figure has been erected along Interstate 40, west of Carlisle. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Mr. Snowman first made his appearance in 1995 and is now in his 27th reincarnation, Bennett said. The tumbleweeds used to create him are newly collected each year, usually from sites around Bernalillo County. “This year we had to reach out to our neighbors in Valencia County because tumbleweeds were a little sparse here in Bernalillo County,” Bennett said.

To be clear, Tumbleweed Snowman is not a bunch of dried out smaller Russian thistle weeds compressed together. Rather, the three mounds of the snowman are three separate tumbleweeds stacked one atop the other, with the stem side facing up, making them a bit more stable. A metal support pole rises up through the center of the tumbleweeds and the entire snowman, spray-painted white, is mounted on and wired to a raised platform that allows the 12-foot-tall figure to be seen above the interstate’s border wall.

Wiring Tumbleweed Snowman to the platform is done out of necessity. About 11 years ago, Bennett said, a wind storm knocked Snowman over and he was found rolling down the interstate — thumpity, thump, thump.

Once in place, AMAFCA workers attached the final “snowman” touches. Two broom handles with gloves become arms, an orange-painted ax handle is a nose, a portion of a 55-gallon steel drum serves as a hat, and bits of scrap metal form his eyes, mouth and midsection buttons.

AMAFCA welder James Moya said that Tumbleweed Snowman’s lengthy knitted scarf was made by his mother-in-law, Liz Ortega. “She’s retired, so she had the time,” he said.

The Tumbleweed Snowman will remain at the site until shortly after the new year.

AMAFCA was created in 1963 and is charged with maintaining dams, diversion channels, about 100 miles of lined and unlined arroyos and a host of water features that provide flood protection in and around Albuquerque, Bennett said.

AMAFCA employees on Tuesday secure the raised platform on which Tumbleweed Snowman sits, appearing to gaze at passing Interstate 40 motorists. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

 

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Tumbleweed Snowman foreshadows Christmas Season

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Police say he shot at their drone. Soon after, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested an Albuquerque man who ... Detectives arrested an Albuquerque man who allegedly first shot at a police drone and then shot at officers that had followed him for several ...
2
UNM’s Anderson School of Management names new interim dean
ABQnews Seeker
Current Dean Mitzi Montoya is departing ... Current Dean Mitzi Montoya is departing for a University of Utah job.
3
CYFD facing familiar issues, despite changes and a budget ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 ... Some 86% of the nearly 1,900 children in the agency's custody now placed in foster homes, other settings
4
New Mexico's general election results certified, even as court ...
2022 election
New Mexico has closed the books ... New Mexico has closed the books on a 2022 election cycle that saw a record-high number of votes cast in a midterm election, even ...
5
Tumbleweed Snowman foreshadows Christmas Season
ABQnews Seeker
Don't let anybody fool you with ... Don't let anybody fool you with this nonsense that Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the official start of the Christmas season. In ...
6
Local organization seeks sponsors for families in need
ABQnews Seeker
PB&J Family Services is asking the ... PB&J Family Services is asking the Albuquerque community to pitch in and help some of the city's less fortunate as part of its Holiday ...
7
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
ABQnews Seeker
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii -- Waves of orange, ... KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii -- Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in ...
8
Morris Udeze, Lobos pick up individual, team accolades
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain ... Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain West men's hoops Player of the Week honor in a few years and the Lobos earned a Top ...
9
Nursing home found negligent in resident's choking death after ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jury awards more than $750,000 in ... Jury awards more than $750,000 in damages