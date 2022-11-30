Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football’s postseason honors

At the end of a discouraging 2-10 University of New Mexico football season, A.J. Haulcy embodies reason for hope.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound safety from Missouri City, Texas, was named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team on Tuesday. He is the first Lobo to earn the honor.

Haulcy led all true freshmen nationally in tackles with 87, 24 of which came in a 41-9 home loss to Fresno State. That’s despite playing only eight snaps on defense in UNM’s first two games, then making the most of the opportunity created when Tavian Combs went down for the season

Haulcy finished with three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Twice he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

Haulcy was one of three Lobos to earn All-Mountain West second-team honors Tuesday, joining punter Aaron Rodriguez and kick returner Christian Washington.

Honorable mention Lobos included safety Jerrick Reed, linebacker Cody Moon, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, linebacker Reco Hannah and cornerback Donte Martin.

Also, Manzano High alumnus Jordan Byrd of San Diego State, last year’s all-league first-team punt returner, was named the league’s first-team kick returner selection, and Rio Rancho’s Keshawn Banks earned honorable mention status as a defensive lineman for the Aztecs.

All-Mountain West Conference selections, 2022