 Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football's postseason honors - Albuquerque Journal

Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football’s postseason honors

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNM freshman A.J. Haulcy (24) reacts with teammates after a play during the Lobos’ Sept. 17 home win over UTEP. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

At the end of a discouraging 2-10 University of New Mexico football season, A.J. Haulcy embodies reason for hope.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound safety from Missouri City, Texas, was named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team on Tuesday. He is the first Lobo to earn the honor.
Haulcy led all true freshmen nationally in tackles with 87, 24 of which came in a 41-9 home loss to Fresno State. That’s despite playing only eight snaps on defense in UNM’s first two games, then making the most of the opportunity created when Tavian Combs went down for the season
Haulcy finished with three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Twice he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.
Haulcy was one of three Lobos to earn All-Mountain West second-team honors Tuesday, joining punter Aaron Rodriguez and kick returner Christian Washington.
Honorable mention Lobos included safety Jerrick Reed, linebacker Cody Moon, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, linebacker Reco Hannah and cornerback Donte Martin.
Also, Manzano High alumnus Jordan Byrd of San Diego State, last year’s all-league first-team punt returner, was named the league’s first-team kick returner selection, and Rio Rancho’s Keshawn Banks earned honorable mention status as a defensive lineman for the Aztecs.

All-Mountain West Conference selections, 2022

Home » From the newspaper » Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football’s postseason honors

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Encore performance: Aggie football to get 12th game
College
There will be a 12th regular ... There will be a 12th regular season football game for New Mexico State after all.The A ...
2
Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football's postseason ...
College
At the end of a discouraging ... At the end of a discouraging 2-10 University of New Mexico football season, A.J. Haulcy embodies reason for hope. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound safety from ...
3
Morris Udeze, Lobos pick up individual, team accolades
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain ... Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain West men's hoops Player of the Week honor in a few years and the Lobos earned a Top ...
4
UNM women seeking Southern momentum
ABQnews Seeker
Tuesday night in Thibodaux. That's the ... Tuesday night in Thibodaux. That's the latest and final stop on the University of New Mexico women's basketball team's tour of the Southland. The ...
5
New Mexico State football hopes to keep playing
College
Feeling flush from its startling 49-14 ... Feeling flush from its startling 49-14 upset win Saturday at Liberty, New Mexico State hopes its 5-6 football season isn't over yet. NMSU athletic ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Where Morris Udeze's performance stacks up ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobo game, including some historical perspective on the game Morris Udeze had.
7
Udeze's monster game, defense late lead Lobos to blowout ...
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze had 33 points and ... Morris Udeze had 33 points and 14 rebounds, earning the Lobo Classic MVP award, and led UNM to a blowout win over Northern Colorado.
8
Emptying the Notebook: House showing growth
ABQnews Seeker
More notes, quotes, stats and analysis ... More notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Saturday's Lobo game, including how Jaelen House's game continues to grow this season.
9
Pretty or not, Lobos improve to 5-0
ABQnews Seeker
UNM's defense was on point Saturday ... UNM's defense was on point Saturday night and a strong second half led the Lobos to their first 5-0 start since the 2012-13 season. ...