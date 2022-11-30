 Encore performance: Aggie football to get 12th game - Albuquerque Journal

Encore performance: Aggie football to get 12th game

By Journal Staff Report

There will be a 12th regular season football game for New Mexico State after all.

The Aggies and Football Bowl Championship program Valparaiso both announced Tuesday that they are playing Saturday in Las Cruces with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Both teams are 5-6; the Aggies didn’t play 12 games (as allowed normally for a Football Bowl Subdivision team) because San Jose State canceled on them for Oct. 22, one day after a death of one of the Spartan players.

Valparaiso is a nonscholarship program that competes in the Pioneer League.

New Mexico State is paying Valpo $425,000 to make the trip to Las Cruces, the Sun-News reports, from Valparaiso, Indiana. It will be Valparaiso’s first-ever football game against an FBS opponent.

The Aggies, after a stunning 49-14 win over Liberty on Saturday improved their record to 5-6, are hoping to be considered bowl eligible after all slots are filled with teams 6-6 or better – and athletic director Mario Moccia said Monday he has appealed to the NCAA Football Oversight Committee to be ranked ahead of all 5-7 teams in consideration, since the San Jose State cancellation was out of their control. NMSU expects a ruling this week.

Playing Valparaiso cannot count toward a sixth win for bowl eligibility, meanwhile, because only one win per season against an FCS team is countable. The Aggies already have that, a win over Lamar, 51-14 on Nov. 12.

NMSU said it wants to play this game to fullfill obligations to sponsors and season-ticket holders and give seniors a proper sendoff. And, the contest also presents an opportunity for the Aggies to square their record at 6-6.

Saturday
Football: Valparaiso at New Mexico State, 1 p.m., flofootball (streaming), 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)

Home » From the newspaper » Encore performance: Aggie football to get 12th game

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Encore performance: Aggie football to get 12th game
College
There will be a 12th regular ... There will be a 12th regular season football game for New Mexico State after all.The A ...
2
Freshman Haulcy hauls in biggest of Lobo football's postseason ...
College
At the end of a discouraging ... At the end of a discouraging 2-10 University of New Mexico football season, A.J. Haulcy embodies reason for hope. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound safety from ...
3
Morris Udeze, Lobos pick up individual, team accolades
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain ... Morris Udeze earned UNM's first Mountain West men's hoops Player of the Week honor in a few years and the Lobos earned a Top ...
4
UNM women seeking Southern momentum
ABQnews Seeker
Tuesday night in Thibodaux. That's the ... Tuesday night in Thibodaux. That's the latest and final stop on the University of New Mexico women's basketball team's tour of the Southland. The ...
5
New Mexico State football hopes to keep playing
College
Feeling flush from its startling 49-14 ... Feeling flush from its startling 49-14 upset win Saturday at Liberty, New Mexico State hopes its 5-6 football season isn't over yet. NMSU athletic ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Where Morris Udeze's performance stacks up ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, stats and ... Some extra notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Sunday's Lobo game, including some historical perspective on the game Morris Udeze had.
7
Udeze's monster game, defense late lead Lobos to blowout ...
ABQnews Seeker
Morris Udeze had 33 points and ... Morris Udeze had 33 points and 14 rebounds, earning the Lobo Classic MVP award, and led UNM to a blowout win over Northern Colorado.
8
Emptying the Notebook: House showing growth
ABQnews Seeker
More notes, quotes, stats and analysis ... More notes, quotes, stats and analysis from Saturday's Lobo game, including how Jaelen House's game continues to grow this season.
9
Pretty or not, Lobos improve to 5-0
ABQnews Seeker
UNM's defense was on point Saturday ... UNM's defense was on point Saturday night and a strong second half led the Lobos to their first 5-0 start since the 2012-13 season. ...