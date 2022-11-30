 Prep basketball: Volcano Vista win vs. Sandia feels like March - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball: Volcano Vista win vs. Sandia feels like March

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Sandia’s Andrew Hill (1) puts up a layup over Volcano Vista’s Hudson Brown during action Tuesday at Sandia. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

The easy thing is to say, this was a battle of the Browns. Greg, the boys basketball coach at Volcano Vista, and Danny, the head boys coach at Sandia. And they’ve squared off plenty in their careers.

But it was the third Brown on the floor at Sandia that stole the thunder on Tuesday night.

In a back-and-forth showdown between two top-five teams in Class 5A, it was Hudson Brown, the son of Greg, and Danny’s nephew, who buried a crucial 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining, and that basket was the dagger that ultimately allowed the visiting Hawks, ranked No. 1 in the first coaches poll of the new season, to survive a threat from the No. 5-ranked Matadors.

To that end, Volcano Vista’s 73-67 victory had more than a tinge of a March vibe in this late-November meeting.

“He puts the time in, he deserves it,” Danny Brown said of his nephew, whose shot came with Volcano Vista nursing a 66-65 lead. “I can’t be mad at that.”

Defending state champion Volcano Vista has won its first two games this season. The Hawks were tested throughout in a game that had lengthy stretches when it was just hugely entertaining.

There were nine lead changes, including six in a fantastic third quarter.

But Volcano Vista scored the final six of that quarter, including a 3-pointer from Rian Gonzales and a three-point play by play by Sean Alter, to carry a 55-48 lead to the final eight minutes.

Volcano Vista was still up eight at 66-58 with 3½ minutes remaining when Sandia made one final push.

Volcano Vista’s Devon Ramos (23) puts up a 3-pointer in front of Sandia coach Danny Brown, (right). (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Andrew Hill hit a 3-pointer, and seconds later Dalen Moyer added one from long distance, the Matadors got within two at 66-64.

A free throw cut the deficit to one with 2:48 to go.

Then it was Brown, who banged home a 3 from in front of his bench, putting the Hawks in front 69-65, and Sandia ran out of comeback energy.

“I’m proud of our guys for finding a way,” Greg Brown said. “You could see that we had been through some battles, and we’ve learned through some past experiences being in big games. (But) Sandia is a team that is very hard for us to guard.”

Sophomore, 6-foot-7 forward Kenyon Aguino scored a game-high 29 points to lead Volcano Vista.

“Our teammates just came up big in those big moments,” said Aguino. His 6-foot-8 running mate, Sean Alter, added a dozen points and was a constant presence in the paint at both ends for the Hawks. “Everyone was just contributing.”

Moyer scored 13 of his team-best 26 points in the fourth quarter for Sandia. Andrew Hill added 24 points for the Matadors.

The teams combined for 17 3-pointers.

Brown’s was the last of the 17. He had nine points on three 3s, all in the second half.

“He’s a gym rat,” his father said. “This game meant a lot to him, and I was very proud of him.”

Home » From the newspaper » Prep basketball: Volcano Vista win vs. Sandia feels like March

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep basketball: Volcano Vista win vs. Sandia feels like ...
Boys' Basketball
The easy thing is to say, ... The easy thing is to say, this was a battle of the Browns. Greg, the boys basketball coach at Volcan ...
2
Opening night of prep basketball, and Rio Grande enjoys ...
Boys' Basketball
It has been so long since ... It has been so long since Rio Grande High School hosted a basketball game that almost none of the Ra ...
3
Prep basketball: 2022-23 season is underway
Boys' Basketball
Football is tying things up on ... Football is tying things up on Saturday.    Basketball is just beginning to weave its ...
4
La Cueva's Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico ...
Boys' Basketball
New Mexico State's men's basketball program ... New Mexico State's men's basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to La Cueva big man Daniel Jacobsen. The 7-foot Jacobsen, who will be ...
5
Orell grateful for chance to coach La Cueva boys ...
Boys' Basketball
Eric Orell admitted, he wasn't entirely ... Eric Orell admitted, he wasn't entirely certain if another chance would come along like the one that became official Monday. 'I didn't think it ...
6
NMSHOF extends ticket discount
Boys' Basketball
The New Mexico Sports Hall of ... The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has extended through Friday a discounted price of $75 for tickets to its Aug. 20 induction banquet ...
7
La Cueva boys basketball coach Joyce resigns
Boys' Basketball
Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as ... Brian Joyce unexpectedly has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at La Cueva High School, the Journal learned Wednesday evening. Joyce was hired ...
8
Man gets life in prison for killing basketball star
ABQnews Seeker
Judge notes rise in young suspects ... Judge notes rise in young suspects in and victims of gun crimes
9
Metro boys prep athlete of the year Ayers is ...
Boys' Basketball
La Cueva's multi-sport standout Exodus Ayers ... La Cueva's multi-sport standout Exodus Ayers -- who stars in football and basketball -- is the Journals Metro Male Athlete of the Year.