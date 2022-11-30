Anti-abortion issue back on city agenda

Nov. 30–The proposal to make Clovis a “sanctuary city for the unborn” is back on the agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting of the Clovis city commission.

The ordinance, aimed at preventing abortion clinics from securing business licenses in the city, was tabled by a 7-1 vote early this month. Commissioners said they were concerned about litigation costs since abortion is legal in New Mexico.

District 3 Commissioner David W. Bryant, who voted against tabling the issue, requested it be placed on Thursday’s agenda under “new business.”

Following that there is an agenda item from District 2 Commissioner Gene Porter calling for a vote on the proposed ordinance.

Bryant declined comment on the matter and Porter could not be reached for comment.

Thursday’s commission meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. in the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library at Seventh and Main streets.

In voting to table the issue, some commissioners said they wanted to wait until after the state Legislature’s session ends in mid-March before considering it again. It wasn’t immediately clear why Bryant and Porter want it back on Thursday’s agenda.

The Hobbs city commission on Nov. 7 voted unanimously to approve an anti-abortion ordinance similar to the one Clovis is considering.

Neither Hobbs nor Clovis has an abortion clinic, but private healthcare providers have expressed interest in opening one because Texas has imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

Response to the Hobbs vote came quickly from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“This resolution, authored by out-of-state extremists working to further their special interest agenda, is a clear affront to the rights and personal autonomy of every woman in Hobbs and southeastern New Mexico, and we will not stand for it,” the governor stated in a news release.

“Reproductive health care is legal and protected in every corner of our state. Providers delivering health care have every right to establish a practice, and all women have the right to access medication abortion services, no matter where in New Mexico they call home.”

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.