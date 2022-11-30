 Anti-abortion issue back on city agenda - Albuquerque Journal

Anti-abortion issue back on city agenda

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (Tns)

Nov. 30–The proposal to make Clovis a “sanctuary city for the unborn” is back on the agenda for Thursday’s regular meeting of the Clovis city commission.

The ordinance, aimed at preventing abortion clinics from securing business licenses in the city, was tabled by a 7-1 vote early this month. Commissioners said they were concerned about litigation costs since abortion is legal in New Mexico.

District 3 Commissioner David W. Bryant, who voted against tabling the issue, requested it be placed on Thursday’s agenda under “new business.”

Following that there is an agenda item from District 2 Commissioner Gene Porter calling for a vote on the proposed ordinance.

Bryant declined comment on the matter and Porter could not be reached for comment.

Thursday’s commission meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. in the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Public Library at Seventh and Main streets.

In voting to table the issue, some commissioners said they wanted to wait until after the state Legislature’s session ends in mid-March before considering it again. It wasn’t immediately clear why Bryant and Porter want it back on Thursday’s agenda.

The Hobbs city commission on Nov. 7 voted unanimously to approve an anti-abortion ordinance similar to the one Clovis is considering.

Neither Hobbs nor Clovis has an abortion clinic, but private healthcare providers have expressed interest in opening one because Texas has imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

Response to the Hobbs vote came quickly from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“This resolution, authored by out-of-state extremists working to further their special interest agenda, is a clear affront to the rights and personal autonomy of every woman in Hobbs and southeastern New Mexico, and we will not stand for it,” the governor stated in a news release.

“Reproductive health care is legal and protected in every corner of our state. Providers delivering health care have every right to establish a practice, and all women have the right to access medication abortion services, no matter where in New Mexico they call home.”

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » Anti-abortion issue back on city agenda

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NMSU coach 'apologetic' about deadly shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Takes responsibility; no comment on discipline Takes responsibility; no comment on discipline
2
US Medal of Honor recipient, Gallup native Hiroshi Miyamura ...
ABQnews Seeker
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) -- Hiroshi 'Hershey' ... PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) -- Hiroshi 'Hershey' Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for holding off an ...
3
Could EV charging stations become targets?
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia researchers sound alarm on potential ... Sandia researchers sound alarm on potential cyberattacks
4
Saint Mary's to challenge unbeaten Lobos in a way ...
ABQnews Seeker
The unbeaten Lobos get tested Wednesday ... The unbeaten Lobos get tested Wednesday against a Saint Mary's team that takes away what UNM has been doing so well.
5
Old Town Boys Club faces another allegation of sexual ...
ABQnews Seeker
Four lawsuits filed against organization Four lawsuits filed against organization
6
What's this guy made of? Tumbleweed snowman makes 2022 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iconic figure has returned to his ... Iconic figure has returned to his perch along the north side of Interstate 40
7
NM election results certified by board
2022 election
Supreme Court sets oral arguments on ... Supreme Court sets oral arguments on redistricting challenge for Jan. 9
8
Man accused of shooting at police drone, officers
ABQnews Seeker
Auto theft investigation led to chase, ... Auto theft investigation led to chase, shots fired
9
Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors
ABQnews Seeker
Families with limited resources and extensive ... Families with limited resources and extensive needs get help
10
State sues tobacco companies over settlement payments
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint notes that NM has lost ... Complaint notes that NM has lost out on more than $84M in the past 14 years