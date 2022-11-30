 Parents raise concerns about coach's comments - Albuquerque Journal

Parents raise concerns about coach’s comments

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (Tns)

Nov. 29–A coach’s alleged comment to Grady volleyball players that they would “burn in the eternal flames of hell” for various behaviors including “being gay” brought a number of concerned parents to the school’s board meeting on Nov. 21.

School Superintendent Keith Durham declined to confirm whether the incident occurred; he also declined to identify the coach in question and would not discuss whether any disciplinary action was taken.

“I can’t speak on personnel matters,” Durham said.

Mikayla Najera, a Clovis resident who is an alumnus of Grady schools, said about 20 people concerned about the allegations attended the meeting. She said she’s friends with some of the girls on the Grady girls team and some of the Grady teachers.

“I went to see if the matter was handled well,” Najera said.

Najera said “mostly parents” were in the audience along with three players from the girls volleyball team and the team manager.

Members of the audience spoke during the “open forum” portion of the meeting, in which people may address the board for up to three minutes. Board members do not respond during the open forum sessions.

Najera said those who spoke told the board the incident occurred on Oct. 26.

“That day the team was called into a classroom for what was called a ‘bonding meeting,'” Najera said.

Najera said audience members told the board that the girls volleyball team members were in the classroom when they were given a list of “sins” such as, “being gay, premarital sex, starting drama, spreading rumors” for which they would “burn in the eternal flames of hell.”

“I was interested to see how my alma mater would deal with this,” Najera said. “I was quite disappointed.”

Durham confirmed only that comments were made to the board during the open forum part of the school board meeting and “the board listened,” he said.

Durham said the board took no action regarding the issue. He said minutes from the meeting would not be released to the public until they’re approved at the next board meeting scheduled Dec. 19.

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » Parents raise concerns about coach’s comments

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NMSU coach 'apologetic' about deadly shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Takes responsibility; no comment on discipline Takes responsibility; no comment on discipline
2
US Medal of Honor recipient, Gallup native Hiroshi Miyamura ...
ABQnews Seeker
PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) -- Hiroshi 'Hershey' ... PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) -- Hiroshi 'Hershey' Miyamura, the son of Japanese immigrants who was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor for holding off an ...
3
Could EV charging stations become targets?
ABQnews Seeker
Sandia researchers sound alarm on potential ... Sandia researchers sound alarm on potential cyberattacks
4
Saint Mary's to challenge unbeaten Lobos in a way ...
ABQnews Seeker
The unbeaten Lobos get tested Wednesday ... The unbeaten Lobos get tested Wednesday against a Saint Mary's team that takes away what UNM has been doing so well.
5
Old Town Boys Club faces another allegation of sexual ...
ABQnews Seeker
Four lawsuits filed against organization Four lawsuits filed against organization
6
What's this guy made of? Tumbleweed snowman makes 2022 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iconic figure has returned to his ... Iconic figure has returned to his perch along the north side of Interstate 40
7
NM election results certified by board
2022 election
Supreme Court sets oral arguments on ... Supreme Court sets oral arguments on redistricting challenge for Jan. 9
8
Man accused of shooting at police drone, officers
ABQnews Seeker
Auto theft investigation led to chase, ... Auto theft investigation led to chase, shots fired
9
Holiday Wish Program is looking for sponsors
ABQnews Seeker
Families with limited resources and extensive ... Families with limited resources and extensive needs get help
10
State sues tobacco companies over settlement payments
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint notes that NM has lost ... Complaint notes that NM has lost out on more than $84M in the past 14 years