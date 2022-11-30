 ABQ homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ homicide suspect arrested in Louisiana

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Marshals in Louisiana caught a fugitive charged in the fatal shooting of a woman last year in Northeast Albuquerque.

Michael Kelly. (APD)

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said 29-year-old Michael Kelly was arrested early Wednesday morning at his place of business” early this morning in Covington Louisiana.

He has been booked into the Saint Tammany Parish Jail and will be extradited back to New Mexico, where he is charged with an open count of murder in the 2021 death of Brandi Rael, 29.  

Atkins said a tip came in to Crime Stoppers that led to Kelly’s arrest.

On Nov. 18, 2021 police found Rael shot to death inside a car at the Copper Ridge Apartments. Bullet casings from the shooting, witness statements and Kelly’s cellular data led police to charge him in Rael’s death.

