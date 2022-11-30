Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny and friends have you covered

Big Benny and his friends are inviting everyone to their holiday office party.

Most employees – workers at big and small businesses alike – are treated to some sort of festive gathering organized by upper management during the holiday season. Yet, some feel they are obligated to attend the company function, or some may just be in it to receive a bonus – if that’s a thing.

Big Benny is offering an alternative to the humdrum, mid-week, early-December afternoon atmosphere of a traditional office holiday party. The comedian said the reason behind creating the event is because the vibe has become watered down in corporate settings over the years.

“The office party almost becomes … like part of the job,” he said. “I wanted to create something that makes something positive out of something that sometimes isn’t viewed so positively.”

Big Benny says he’s excited about the lineup and will be joined by four other comedians from Albuquerque and El Paso: Otis Hicks, Keith Breckenridge, AJ Martinez and Sharita.

All the comedians are considered headliners, Big Benny said.

Hicks recently won the comedy contest hosted by The Comic Strip in El Paso and can now claim the title of El Paso’s funniest comedian, and fellow El Paso comedian Sharita is the night’s special guest. Breckenridge and Martinez are veteran acts in Albuquerque who Big Benny has worked with on many occasions.

The best part of the party is that it’s free and there are no VIP sections. All tables are first come, first serve.

Big Benny joked, “I want there to be people outside saying, ‘Oh man, we can’t get it, it’s packed.’ ”

The comedian hasn’t hosted a show since 2017 and is excited to work with familiar peers again as well as give the crowd an enjoyable evening. He’s also arranged for local DJ M. Martinez to entertain guests before, during and after the show, and encourages everyone to stay and dance.

“It’s stressful enough this time of year … between presents and dinners and family and your job and getting your house clean for the company that is coming,” Big Benny said. “I just want this to be a celebration.”

It’s time to celebrate the holidays how you want to celebrate the holidays, or, at the very least, prolong the cheer during the festive season as much as possible. There doesn’t just have to be one office party to attend, after all.

Big Benny said, “My thing is, you and your friends and your co-workers that you actually like can have your own little company Christmas party with us.”