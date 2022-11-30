 Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny and friends have you covered - Albuquerque Journal

Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny and friends have you covered

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Big Benny is hosting his Comedy Christmas Party at Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos inside Revel on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The free event features local comedians as well as acts from El Paso. (Courtesy of Big Benny)

Big Benny and his friends are inviting everyone to their holiday office party.

Most employees – workers at big and small businesses alike – are treated to some sort of festive gathering organized by upper management during the holiday season. Yet, some feel they are obligated to attend the company function, or some may just be in it to receive a bonus – if that’s a thing.

Big Benny is offering an alternative to the humdrum, mid-week, early-December afternoon atmosphere of a traditional office holiday party. The comedian said the reason behind creating the event is because the vibe has become watered down in corporate settings over the years.

“The office party almost becomes … like part of the job,” he said. “I wanted to create something that makes something positive out of something that sometimes isn’t viewed so positively.”

Big Benny says he’s excited about the lineup and will be joined by four other comedians from Albuquerque and El Paso: Otis Hicks, Keith Breckenridge, AJ Martinez and Sharita.

All the comedians are considered headliners, Big Benny said.

Hicks recently won the comedy contest hosted by The Comic Strip in El Paso and can now claim the title of El Paso’s funniest comedian, and fellow El Paso comedian Sharita is the night’s special guest. Breckenridge and Martinez are veteran acts in Albuquerque who Big Benny has worked with on many occasions.

The best part of the party is that it’s free and there are no VIP sections. All tables are first come, first serve.

Big Benny joked, “I want there to be people outside saying, ‘Oh man, we can’t get it, it’s packed.’ ”

The comedian hasn’t hosted a show since 2017 and is excited to work with familiar peers again as well as give the crowd an enjoyable evening. He’s also arranged for local DJ M. Martinez to entertain guests before, during and after the show, and encourages everyone to stay and dance.

“It’s stressful enough this time of year … between presents and dinners and family and your job and getting your house clean for the company that is coming,” Big Benny said. “I just want this to be a celebration.”

It’s time to celebrate the holidays how you want to celebrate the holidays, or, at the very least, prolong the cheer during the festive season as much as possible. There doesn’t just have to be one office party to attend, after all.

Big Benny said, “My thing is, you and your friends and your co-workers that you actually like can have your own little company Christmas party with us.”

Big Benny’s Comedy Christmas Party
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

WHERE: Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos in Revel, 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE

HOW MUCH: Free, 21+ ages show

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny and friends have you covered

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local comedian hosting his own company ... Local comedian hosting his own company Christmas party, and everyone is invited
2
Harry Connick Jr. bringing new holiday album to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a ... Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kiva Auditorium.
3
Iconic musical ensemble Mannheim Steamroller making holiday tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on ... Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on its Christmas tour, will make a stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Popejoy Hall.
4
Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The limited batch of Taylor Garrett ... The limited batch of Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room.
5
Paloma weaves a jubilant atmosphere with vibrant Mexican food
ABQnews Seeker
The next time you are seeking ... The next time you are seeking a festive spot with a vibrant vibe and dishes, head to Paloma.
6
Everything you need to know before heading to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over 4,000 people are set to ... Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, ...
7
Mariachi Christmas celebrating 23 years music and ballet folklórico
ABQnews Seeker
Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will ... Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
8
Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady ... 'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as they come together in ...
9
30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town Shop and Stroll and ... Old Town Shop and Stroll and Tree Lighting set for Friday, Dec. 2.