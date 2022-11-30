Harry Connick Jr. bringing new holiday album to ABQ

Harry Connick Jr. makes the most of every moment in life.

During the lockdown, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winner took the time to record some holiday music.

“I remember doing my first holiday album,” he says. “There are a lot of songs and I couldn’t cover them.”

The result is his fourth holiday album, “Make It Merry,” which was released on Nov. 26.

Connick is also on a holiday tour in support of the album. His tour makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kiva Auditorium.

On the album, he covers classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song” and “Jingle Bells.” He also has originals such as “Make It Merry.”

“As a composer, I like writing new things,” he says. “I tend to look at things very tightly. Being by myself in the studio allowed me time to work out all of the elements within each song. These are really strong and happy songs. They are all good pieces of composition.”

While Connick has been creating music for decades, challenges still arise.

With “Make It Merry,” Connick was able to have a hands-on approach to the process.

“Recording engineers are trained to get the best possible sound when tracking instruments,” he says. “It’s a tedious flow of wonderment. I love it. I thrive in that situation.”

Connick’s tour runs through Christmas Eve, ending with a show in San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall.

He’s humbled to be able to tour around the country and present a new body of work.

“The holidays are special for many people,” he says. “To think that audiences are taking time out of their busy schedules and coming to see me perform, it warms my heart. There’s no better feeling of being on stage. When I’m performing, each show is treated like it can stand on its own. I give my all and take in what the audience gives to me.”

Connick’s return to New Mexico is a welcomed stop for the musician.

He’s no stranger to the area as he not only has performed in the state, but visited when his family lived in Santa Fe. His mother-in-law artist Glenna Goodacre made her home in Santa Fe until her death in April 2020.

“You know when I get to Albuquerque, I’m going to Duran’s Pharmacy for some food,” he says. “I’ve always enjoyed coming back to New Mexico. It’s a special place.”