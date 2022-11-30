Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks

Taylor Garrett Spirits has created something extra special just in time for the holidays.

Its newly-released Distiller’s Select Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) ($72) takes things to another level. The artisanally-distilled whiskey is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for a minimum of three months. It is exclusively available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room located at 315 Alameda Blvd. NE.

“We are excited about this year’s Distiller’s Select Series offering!” distiller Scott Feuille said. “Our flagship Taylor Garrett Whiskey has been finished for three to six months in barrels that held Pedro Ximénez sherry for over thirty years. The result is the perfect follow up to last year’s release finished in dry oloroso sherry barrels.”

Finishing the whiskey in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks results in an exceptional spirit with notes of bruleed pecan, dried apricot, dried cherry, fresh cut lumber, woods, earth/loam, black licorice, raw honey and a hint of sandalwood. The brilliant deep amber whiskey leaves a finish of toasted walnuts and toasted hazelnuts, almond brittle, more earth, dark cherry, dried sweet fruit, dried apricots, and sweet smoke on the palate, according to a Taylor Garrett news release.

Its long, sweet finish comes from the aging process in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. Pedro Ximénez sherry is made from a white Spanish sherry grape variety called Pedro Ximénez. The Spanish sherry grape is sometimes referred to as PX sherry or Pedro X. The grape is predominantly known for its role in the sweet sherries of Spain. It has been grown in Spain and made into sherry wine for centuries.

“PX is the sweetest of the Spanish sherries, made from the Pedro Ximénez variety grape,” Feuille said. “The grapes are dried in the sun to concentrate the sugars before fermenting into a rich, dark fortified dessert wine that tastes of raisins and molasses.”

Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is best enjoyed neat or over a large, clear ice cube.

“The whiskey has blended nicely with the signature PX Sherry aromas and flavors, showing a nose rich with candied pecan and dried cherries that prepares the palate for almond brittle, toasted nuts, dried apricot and sweet smoke,” Feuille said. “We didn’t make much, so get some while you can!”

Taylor Garrett handcrafted whiskeys are created using breakthrough oak aging technology. Unlike traditionally aged whiskeys, which take years to reach maturity in oak barrels, Taylor Garrett whiskeys can be made in a minimum of six days. The accelerated process does not affect its quality. Instead, Taylor Garrett whiskeys rival some of the best-aged whiskey flavor profiles. More information on Taylor Garrett Spirits can be found at taylorgarrettspirits.com.