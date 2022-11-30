 Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade - Albuquerque Journal

Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Vehicles are decked out in lights as part of the Twinkle Light Parade in 2021. (Courtesy of the city of Albuquerque)

Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill.

Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade.

The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill.

According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the participation numbers are higher than those pre-pandemic.

“About 75% of the participants in this year’s event are new,” Ortiz says. “We also have 10 car clubs that will cruise in right after the event. And it happens along Route 66, which is iconic.”

Ortiz says there are about 125 different groups set to participate in the event.

The long-standing city of Albuquerque event features vehicles and people all donned with lights.

“Everything has to have lights on it,” Ortiz says. “That’s what makes the event super special. There’s a lot of uniqueness in this event.”

The Twinkle Light Parade will roll west on Central Avenue through Nob Hill from Washington Street to Girard Boulevard.

The parade will be judged by Byron Morton and Sasha Lenninger from KOAT Action 7 News, Jackie, Tony and Ryan from 100.3 The Peak, and Jessica Garate from KRQE from the stage near Morningside Drive on Central Avenue.

This year’s Twinkle Light Parade will feature more than 4,000 people participating in the event. (Courtesy of the city of Albuquerque)

The entries will be categorically scored on creativity, holiday spirit, twinkliness and “wow” factor.

Ortiz says the streets will begin closing at 3 p.m. so city officials can set up the route for the parade.

She says during that time, visitors are encouraged to shop local through Nob Hill.

A truck is decked out in lights as part of the Twinkle Light Parade in 2021. (Courtesy of the city of Albuquerque)

“This year the Carpenter’s Union will be giving Santa a ride through the parade route,” Ortiz says. “Jolly Ol’ St. Nick will be leading Santa’s Cruise straight from the North Pole. The cruise consists of local car clubs to make sure Father Christmas always rides in style.”

Twinkle Light Parade

WHEN: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

WHERE: Along Central Avenue between Washington St. and Girard Boulevard NW in Nob Hill

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

Event details
The Albuquerque Twinkle Light Parade is free for the public to attend, and is a rain or shine event. Please be aware of and obey all posted street parking signs. Do not block Nob Hill residents’ driveways and access to their homes. The free provided Park & Ride is the preferred option for this event. Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome.

Public restrooms will be available at the following locations:

• Central Avenue and Adams Street

• Central Avenue and Sierra Drive

• Central Avenue and Hermosa Drive

• Central Avenue and Bryn Mawr Drive

• Central Avenue and Dartmouth Drive

Free Park & Ride
Free parking will be available at the parking lot located on the southwest corner of Lomas Boulevard and University Boulevard.

Buses will run from 3 p.m. from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event until 10:30 p.m.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local comedian hosting his own company ... Local comedian hosting his own company Christmas party, and everyone is invited
2
Harry Connick Jr. bringing new holiday album to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a ... Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kiva Auditorium.
3
Iconic musical ensemble Mannheim Steamroller making holiday tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on ... Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on its Christmas tour, will make a stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Popejoy Hall.
4
Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The limited batch of Taylor Garrett ... The limited batch of Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room.
5
Paloma weaves a jubilant atmosphere with vibrant Mexican food
ABQnews Seeker
The next time you are seeking ... The next time you are seeking a festive spot with a vibrant vibe and dishes, head to Paloma.
6
Everything you need to know before heading to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over 4,000 people are set to ... Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, ...
7
Mariachi Christmas celebrating 23 years music and ballet folklórico
ABQnews Seeker
Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will ... Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
8
Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady ... 'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as they come together in ...
9
30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town Shop and Stroll and ... Old Town Shop and Stroll and Tree Lighting set for Friday, Dec. 2.