Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade

Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill.

Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade.

The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill.

According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the participation numbers are higher than those pre-pandemic.

“About 75% of the participants in this year’s event are new,” Ortiz says. “We also have 10 car clubs that will cruise in right after the event. And it happens along Route 66, which is iconic.”

Ortiz says there are about 125 different groups set to participate in the event.

The long-standing city of Albuquerque event features vehicles and people all donned with lights.

“Everything has to have lights on it,” Ortiz says. “That’s what makes the event super special. There’s a lot of uniqueness in this event.”

The Twinkle Light Parade will roll west on Central Avenue through Nob Hill from Washington Street to Girard Boulevard.

The parade will be judged by Byron Morton and Sasha Lenninger from KOAT Action 7 News, Jackie, Tony and Ryan from 100.3 The Peak, and Jessica Garate from KRQE from the stage near Morningside Drive on Central Avenue.

The entries will be categorically scored on creativity, holiday spirit, twinkliness and “wow” factor.

Ortiz says the streets will begin closing at 3 p.m. so city officials can set up the route for the parade.

She says during that time, visitors are encouraged to shop local through Nob Hill.

“This year the Carpenter’s Union will be giving Santa a ride through the parade route,” Ortiz says. “Jolly Ol’ St. Nick will be leading Santa’s Cruise straight from the North Pole. The cruise consists of local car clubs to make sure Father Christmas always rides in style.”