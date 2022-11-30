 Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens of the modern day - Albuquerque Journal

Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens of the modern day

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Chaske Spencer portrays Eli Whipp in the Amazon series, “The English.” (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Over the course of his career, Chaske Spencer has always looked for roles that challenge him.

When the script for “The English” crossed his lap, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

“This was a chance for a Native American to be a lead character,” Spencer says. “When I read the script, (creator) Hugo (Blick) made such a brilliant roadmap to this journey. With the turn of each page, I would get blown away by the dialog.”

“The English” follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), as they come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Spencer says what attracted him to the role is Whipp’s past as the series would explore the plight of Native Americans.

“I like that Eli is a warrior type and very masculine. It’s a beast of a role. To me, I saw him as a modern-day biker, an ex-veteran. Someone who has seen war and been through tragedy,” Spencer says. “If Eli were alive today, he would be riding a Harley-Davidson with a big beard and tattoos, and he probably would have met Cornelia at a truck stop. When I was reading through this, my imagination was going with that, and I hope I can represent that in him, because I do see him as an ex-vet. He suffers from PTSD and loneliness, and throughout the story you see those walls start coming down – with both characters, Cornelia and Eli. That’s what I wanted to bring to Eli, to make him as human as possible. I had great help from Hugo and Emily with that process.”

Production took place in Spain for several months, yet the landscape was familiar to him.

From left, Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer on the set of “The English.” (Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

“While filming ‘The English,’ I was very taken aback by the locations we were filming at,” Spencer says. “There were times I had to take a step back, and I actually thought I was in New Mexico or Wyoming. It felt like we’d lived in this landscape for 20, 30 years.”

Spencer has had roles in N.M.-based project, “Into the West,” “Longmire” and “Woman Walks Ahead.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

 

Now streaming
The entire season of “The English” is streaming on Prime Video

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens of the modern day

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local comedian hosting his own company ... Local comedian hosting his own company Christmas party, and everyone is invited
2
Harry Connick Jr. bringing new holiday album to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a ... Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kiva Auditorium.
3
Iconic musical ensemble Mannheim Steamroller making holiday tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on ... Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on its Christmas tour, will make a stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Popejoy Hall.
4
Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The limited batch of Taylor Garrett ... The limited batch of Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room.
5
Paloma weaves a jubilant atmosphere with vibrant Mexican food
ABQnews Seeker
The next time you are seeking ... The next time you are seeking a festive spot with a vibrant vibe and dishes, head to Paloma.
6
Everything you need to know before heading to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over 4,000 people are set to ... Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, ...
7
Mariachi Christmas celebrating 23 years music and ballet folklórico
ABQnews Seeker
Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will ... Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
8
Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady ... 'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as they come together in ...
9
30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town Shop and Stroll and ... Old Town Shop and Stroll and Tree Lighting set for Friday, Dec. 2.