30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this holiday season

Three, two, one … hit the switch.

Yes, it’s time for the tree in Plaza Don Luis to light up Old Town.

According to city of Albuquerque officials, the event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Old Town.

Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, says the tree lighting is part of the Old Town Holiday Stroll.

In previous years, the tree featured many cut trees, between 100 and 200 of them, sized and fitted into the sleeves of a unique 55-foot steel structure, one of only two produced in the country.

Since 1994, the iconic tree was a holiday gift to the city by Henry Aceves – the longtime Old Town merchant who saved the unique structure twice from the scrap metal heap.

After he died in 2017, his family carried on the tradition until it was lit for the last time in 2021.

Ortiz says the tree is a big part of Albuquerque’s holiday tradition.

She says with this year’s fire season overwhelming certain regions of the state and damaging the tree farm supply, the city collaborated with Albuquerque-based Red Shovel Landscape.

“(Red Shovel) created a custom, 30-foot sequoia replica tree to continue the tradition,” Ortiz says.

While the tree lighting takes place on one night, Ortiz says there will be plenty of opportunities throughout December for visitors to shop in Old Town.

“There will be extra special surprises revealed throughout the month,” she says. “We have groups to promote shopping in Old Town. The streets will be closed during those events to create a safe space for shoppers.”

Ortiz says there will be performances from local groups on Friday, Dec. 2, during the tree lighting in the gazebo and at Plaza Don Luis.

More information can be found at cabq.gov/artsculture.