Sports Speak Up! On Aggie hoops, Lobo football and how to pronounce ‘Pitino’

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE ACTION of the NMSU men’s basketball coach regarding Mike Peake still on the team says it all. Which is, personal responsibility really doesn’t matter much anymore. What a dereliction of duty this coach has shown, as well as others: Dan Arvizu and the governor.

— Lindsey

IT KILLS ME that Rick Wright’s column on UNM’s failing quarterbacks on Sunday did not even remotely mention Isaiah Chavez, the Lobo’s winningest quarterback on the roster. Someone needs to tell me why he is not starting, it is his job to lose. He needs to use the transfer portal and deserves a team much better than the Lobos.

— Brian

BEFORE ANY PARENT would risk a son as Lobo QB, the real “First Upgrade” for Lobo football is a line and offense system that protects its QB. The second need is a coaches who can consistently assess talent; case and point, Diego Pavia … . As Aggie QB in five games, he has four wins, six touchdowns Saturday in blowing out a team recently ranked Top 25, the nation-wide Manning Award, and bowl offer on the horizon. Kinda like QB (Isaiah) Chavez, who won all three games he finished, but current coaches deem persona non grata.

— Longtime (and forever) Lobo Fan

WE ARE HOPING that Danny Gonzales and all of his associates (including Eddie Nunez) will apply to the transfer portal. The problem is, it is unlikely that there will be any interested parties.

— Steve, Paradise Hills

WHY DOES THE public address announcer at Lobos basketball games pronounce Coach Pitino’s name as Paw-teen-o instead of Pi-teen-o?

— Didactic Dave

