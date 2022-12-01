 Follow live: Lobos lead at halftime at Saint Mary's - Albuquerque Journal

Follow live: Lobos lead at halftime at Saint Mary’s

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

In what is expected to be its toughest test to date, the 6-0 University of New Mexico men’s basketball team led host Saint Mary’s 27-23 at halftime in Moraga, California. The Lobos roared back after the 6-1 Gaels bolted out to a 15-4 lead midway through the first half.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene to file a report. See his Twitter feed below.

Check back here later for his game story, check in early Thursday for his “Emptying the Notebook” feature, and look for coverage in the Journal’s Thursday print edition.

https://twitter.com/GeoffGrammer 

