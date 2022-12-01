 New ENMU chancellor and president is selected - Albuquerque Journal

New ENMU chancellor and president is selected

By Eastern New Mexico News

James N. Johnston, appointed chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University System. (SOURCE: ENMU )

PORTALES – Eastern New Mexico University has selected James Johnston as its new chancellor and president.

He is scheduled to begin Jan. 3.

Johnston was one of five finalists for ENMU’s top job. He will be the 12th president of the Portales university and the third chancellor for the ENMU system, which includes campuses in Roswell and Ruidoso.

University regents announced Johnston’s selection at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I am truly honored to join the ENMU family. From the beginning of the search process, I was impressed with the great work by the ENMU System to deliver quality education to the region and beyond, but I also saw great potential,” Johnston said in an ENMU news release. “I cannot wait to add my energy, creativity, and eye for innovation to the team and community to realize that potential.”

Regents President Lance Pyle said Johnston “has the experience, energy, and creativity to move ENMU forward and expand our programs and services to our students and future students.”

Johnston, currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, was a first generation college student.

As a result, he said, his values center around “compassion and service,” and his goal as an administrator is to “create access and opportunity for as many students as I can.”

At ENMU, he said, he sees an “opportunity to connect with a community and advance the mission of the university.”

He said even after COVID-19 he sees a strong desire among students to return to the on-campus experience.

In addition, he said, students are looking at advanced certifications or degrees seeking “a mix of upskilling and reskilling for changing careers and changing focus of careers,” which creates opportunities to connect with communities and community colleges.

Johnston said he believes in “shared governance,” in which the university regents, administration, faculty, students and the community have a voice in how things are done on campus.

For example, he said, the community can work with ENMU to create opportunities like internships for students that can be mutually beneficial.

The college can work with community farmers markets to help reduce food insecurity among students.

“Places like this are a great collection of intellect and talent,” Johnston said, “and why shouldn’t we take advantage of that?”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New ENMU chancellor and president is selected

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mariachi Christmas celebrating 23 years music and ballet folklórico
ABQnews Seeker
Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will ... Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
2
Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady ... 'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as they come together in ...
3
30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town Shop and Stroll and ... Old Town Shop and Stroll and Tree Lighting set for Friday, Dec. 2.
4
Want to see a free comedy show? Big Benny ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local comedian hosting his own company ... Local comedian hosting his own company Christmas party, and everyone is invited
5
Harry Connick Jr. bringing new holiday album to ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a ... Harry Connick Jr.'s tour makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Kiva Auditorium.
6
Iconic musical ensemble Mannheim Steamroller making holiday tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on ... Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on its Christmas tour, will make a stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Popejoy Hall.
7
Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The limited batch of Taylor Garrett ... The limited batch of Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room.
8
Paloma weaves a jubilant atmosphere with vibrant Mexican food
ABQnews Seeker
The next time you are seeking ... The next time you are seeking a festive spot with a vibrant vibe and dishes, head to Paloma.
9
Everything you need to know before heading to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over 4,000 people are set to ... Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, ...