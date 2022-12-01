 A call for winter coats - Albuquerque Journal

A call for winter coats

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Ed Luna (Courtesy of CVS)

Local CVS Health store manager and nonprofit founder Ed Luna aims to help Albuquerque’s homeless community with a winter coat drive.

“One of the best things we can do is help others – it’s food for the soul,” Luna said.

The coat drive, which will run through Dec. 31, is a collaboration between CVS Health and Luna’s own nonprofit organization, Humanity 33, according to a CVS news release. Drop-off bins for coat donations are set up outside 13 CVS pharmacies in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Española, Luna said.

bright spotCoat donors will receive $5 of CVS Extra Bucks for every coat they bring, according to Luna. There is no limit to the number of coats people can donate, but Extra Bucks can’t be used to purchase liquor or pharmaceuticals.

Humanity 33 was launched by Luna and his wife, Krista, in 2019. The nonprofit provides meals, personal care items and other resources to Albuquerque’s homeless community. Luna said he was inspired by close relatives of his who have experienced homelessness.

“We really felt we needed to make an impact and … kind of put our time and energy into doing that,” Luna said.

Humanity 33 and CVS are asking for new or lightly worn coats of any size, Luna said. Hoodies and heavyweight shirts will not be accepted.

Humanity 33 will collaborate with another local nonprofit organization, Heading Home, for weekly pickups and delivery to different shelters and encampments across Albuquerque, according to Luna.

“It’s become pretty evident that there’s a great need for a lot of hands to really be involved in helping to turn around this crisis,” Luna said. “It’s gonna take all of us coming together to really find that solution.”

For more information about the winter coat drive, visit humanity33.com/coat-drive.

