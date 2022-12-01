Fishing Line for Dec. 1, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Christopher Ortega and Peter Ortega of Albuquerque caught and released several trout up to 18 inches long at Rio Chama using streamer and nymph flies below Abiquiú Lake on Nov. 24.

At Tingley Beach, Jason Jaramillo caught and released a 20-inch rainbow trout using a black streamer fly in the catch-and-release pond Nov. 25. … Isabella Gurule, 9, of Albuquerque caught her limit of trout using peach PowerBait on Nov. 23.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Clayton Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the department recently stocked 90,000 Rio Grande cutthroat trout, including 1,000 catchable-sized fish, into Costilla Creek and its tributaries as part of a long-term project to expand the distribution of Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The department anticipates stocking Rio Grande cutthroat trout into this area over the next several years to assist with establishing a self-sustaining population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout. The public is reminded of the existing catch and release regulation for streams on the Valle Vidal and to release all fish at their point of capture – do not move fish above waterfalls, culverts or other fish barriers. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported that Lake Alice is beginning to freeze over.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using size-16, prince nymph flies and silver beadhead haps tail flies.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake is closed to boating and fishing until March 2023.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 60 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using beadhead nymph flies and streamers near the hatchery.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 593 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using streamer and nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was very good using light-colored Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week. The Valle Vidal remains open to fishing through Dec. 31.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Ute Lake. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 50s and the water was dirty.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 224 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair using salmon eggs and small, black-and-yellow jigs.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Heron Lake was very slow using snagging hooks.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 21 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed to fishing until March 2023.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using corn and gold Joe’s Flies.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake was good near the dam using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs and 557 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and orange PowerBait. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was very good using streamer flies, nymph flies, nightcrawler worms, salmon eggs and Rapala lures. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) was fair to good using spinners and flies.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 357 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size-18, egg-pattern flies and size-22 red annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using nightcrawler worms and size-18, egg-pattern flies.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was fair to good using spinners and flies.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using black streamer flies, leech-pattern flies, peach PowerBait, garlic PowerBait and worms. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good using single-barbless-hook, black streamer flies.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using small, silver-and-black spinners, salmon-peach PowerBait, Velveeta cheese, live worms and nymph flies. Fishing for bass was fair using 4-inch, perch-pattern hard lures.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair using cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good using homemade dough bait and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 198 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was slow and anglers reported a lot of moss growing in the pond.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait north of Elephant Butte Lake.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using worms, PowerBait and homemade garlic dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using marshmallows and garlic PowerBait.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using peach PowerBait and copper spoons.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using rainbow PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Chaparral Park Lake was good using sweet corn.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using yellow PowerBait and purple Pistol Pete spinners.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using nightcrawler worms, black Pistol Pete spinner flies and pink, egg-pattern flies.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 1 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 11 cfs. Anglers reported fishing was slow.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.