 Ex-deputy who tased special needs teen pleads guilty to felony - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-deputy who tased special needs teen pleads guilty to felony

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

A 15-year-old special needs student at Española Valley High School is held down after a sheriff’s deputy used a Taser on him at the school in May 2019. The image is from the deputy’s lapel camera.

A former Española Valley High School resource officer pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with a May 2019 incident in which he used a Taser on a teenage special needs student — a case that triggered public outrage.

Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Barnes pleaded guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment, according to a news release from New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Barnes will have to relinquish his law-enforcement certifications and he will “not be eligible to seek, obtain, or have employment in any law-enforcement position for the rest of his life.”

Barnes, who faces up to 18 months in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5.

“There is no excuse for a public officer to abuse his power and use unnecessary force against a child whom he was employed to protect, and this incident further proves the need for law enforcement sensitivity and de-escalation training,” Balderas said.

A body camera that Barnes was wearing showed the officer walking into the school and a security guard informing him that the 15-year-old student hit her with a backpack, claiming the student was “resisting.” Barnes responds, saying he will “put his little ass in handcuffs” and take him to a juvenile lockup in Santa Fe.

The video does not show the teen resisting as he is being handcuffed, although the teen directs a homophobic slur toward Barnes, who initiates a scuffle and takes the teen to the ground with the aid of a security guard.

During the scuffle, Barnes informs the teen he is going to get tased, and is encouraged by the security guard to do so.

Tased multiple times, the teen screams in pain and pleads for Barnes to stop.

Barnes was subsequently informed by a juvenile probation officer that there were insufficient grounds to take the teen into custody, and despite the presence of the student’s mother on scene, according to the news release from Balderas.

It added that at the time of the incident, “Barnes was neither properly certified as a law-enforcement officer nor was he current on the training necessary to carry and use a Taser.”

Former deputy charged for tasing 15-year-old Española student

