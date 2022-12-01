The search for a missing Santa Fe man is now a suspicious death investigation

A man’s body was found Thursday morning in Santa Fe weeks after being reported missing by relatives.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said the death of Gregorio Sandoval, 46, is “now being handled as a suspicious death investigation.”

A cause of death was not given.

He said Sandoval was reported missing on Nov. 4 and had been last seen by family members on Halloween night.

Valdez said police responded around 11:55 a.m. on Thursday to reports of a body in the 1200 block of Maez Road.

He said officers found Sandoval’s body “which appeared to have been out in the elements for some time.”

“This case remains under active investigation, and as additional information becomes available it will be provided,” Valdez said.

Sandoval’s mother, on Facebook, said relatives found Sandoval’s body “hidden under a thick mound of tree branches.”

“I can now lay my son to rest with dignity,” she wrote on a post that included several photos of Sandoval.

Relatives said Sandoval’s car is still missing, describing it as a four-door dark blue 2003 Audi A4 with license plate RCS434.