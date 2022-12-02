 A visually-impaired woman has wanted to be a dispatcher all her life. At CNM, she succeeded. - Albuquerque Journal

A visually-impaired woman has wanted to be a dispatcher all her life. At CNM, she succeeded.

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Terese Garcia, who was born visually impaired, does a welfare check on CNM campus security officers on Tuesday. Garcia, 31, had known since she was 10 that she wanted to be a dispatcher, and finally made that dream come true in May. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Terese Garcia has wanted to be a dispatcher since she was 10.

She was inspired by the docudrama “Rescue 911,” which featured reenactments of situations leading up to 911 calls, and the way emergency dispatchers communicated with people during the worst moments of their lives.

Garcia, 31, has been visually impaired since the day she was born. But the voice that dispatchers use — guiding panicked callers back down to earth to get the information first responders need to help — drew her in.

She resolved to go for it, with or without the ability to see.

It took her over 20 years to chase down her dream. But in May, her day finally came, when she became the first visually impaired person to work as a dispatcher in Central New Mexico Community College’s security department.

“You can dream about what you want to be forever, and you can just sit there and (say) ‘I wish I was this,’ or, ‘I’ve always wanted to be a dispatcher,'” Garcia said on Tuesday. “But you have to make the first move. Because nobody’s going to make that move for you, unless you do it yourself.”

Many doors are presumed to be closed for visually-impaired people before they get any say in the matter, Garcia said, noting that she’s had to convince many along the way that blind dispatchers do, in fact, exist.

One of those people was CNM Chief of Security John Corvino, who told the Journal he’s never worked with a blind person in his over 34 years of law enforcement and public safety and that the security department has “never had a blind dispatcher.”

So when he was told by one of his dispatchers, who met Garcia on a “safety escort” through campus, that she wanted to apply for a job in his department, he had some reservations.

Terese Garcia, backlit by the light of four monitors, at her desk in the CNM security dispatch office on Tuesday. Garcia, who’s been visually impaired since the day she was born, knew she wanted to become a dispatcher when she was 10, when she was inspired by the show “Rescue 911.” (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“When he told me that, I was like, ‘No way, how could we do that?’ ” Corvino said, remembering his conversation with the dispatcher. “(But) then I was thinking — ‘Why not?’ ”

So Corvino got ahold of Garcia and invited her to the dispatch office to get a feel for what the job would entail. Mostly, he wanted to know if she thought she could handle it.

Her answer? An emphatic yes.

“I was determined to prove to him and the staff that it was something I could do,” she said.

That was all Corvino needed to hear. He told her to fill out an application and eventually scheduled an interview, and when it came time, he said Garcia nailed it.

He asked her to leave the interview room so he could speak with others in the department, but there wasn’t much to discuss. Figuring there was no reason to make her wait to hear back, they quickly brought Garcia back into the interview room and offered her the job.

Her childhood dream coming to fruition, Garcia broke down into tears when she got the news. She told her mom, who was waiting for her in another room, and then started “calling the whole world” to tell them she had done it.

Overcoming challenges

Six months in, Corvino said Garcia’s still a little green. But that’s ordinary for any new dispatcher, he added, noting that she’s a good employee who’s always on time and is dependable, even if she’s reliant on others for transportation.

There are some things she can’t do, like review surveillance video, but none of that poses a major problem, Corvino said. Garcia’s coworkers, he added, are always willing to lend her a hand when she needs one, although sometimes it’s Garcia who’s helping out the new dispatchers.

Terese Garcia demonstrates her BrailleNote Apex, a braille notetaking device she’s used for the past 10 years, in the CNM security dispatch office on Tuesday. Aided also by a computer program that reads back everything she types, braille notes around her workspace and other workarounds, Garcia is as effective a dispatcher as anyone else, her chief says.
(Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

And she has many workarounds for the things that might seem difficult at first. She’s got braille shortcuts on her work landline, a braille notetaker — held together by duct tape — that she’s used for 10 years and a program that reads everything she types back to her in an automated voice.

“People have their definitions of blindness, and a lot of it is old-fashioned,” she said. “Even though it’s 2022, their mind is still in that era of ‘Oh, I didn’t know that could be done.’ ”

Really, the biggest challenge of the job that Garcia spoke of is the fact that being a dispatcher forces her to separate her emotions from her work.

But she’s also got life experience — having lost people to things like gun violence and DWIs — that give her a frame of reference for what people are going through in emergency situations. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s an easy gig.

“I no longer have to prove it as much that I can do the job,” she said. “But there are still times that I have to prove it to myself.”

