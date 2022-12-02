 Raising the bar with UK award - Albuquerque Journal

Raising the bar with UK award

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque resident Nicole Bloomfield recently had an award named after her by the University of Exeter’s Law Society. (Courtesy of Nicole Bloomfield)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

It’s not often a globetrotter has a law award named after them, but Nicole Bloomfield is not your typical traveler.

Throughout her years of travel, Bloomfield learned that diversity and inclusion were important qualities to have and teach to others. Her emphasis on these qualities led to the creation of the University of Exeter Law Society’s new “Bloomfield Social Impact Award.”

The award is given to students “who are passionate about driving social change within their community and beyond,” an announcement from the University of Exeter Law Society says.

“I never thought that I was super-interesting, just being someone from Albuquerque to be honest,” Bloomfield said. “But going abroad, it was kind of like people really were interested in what I had to say or my background, and people wanted to know about what it was like in the states.”

The 1,000-member Law Society of the English university created the award in March 2022 in recognition of Bloomfield’s contribution to the university as its inclusion and diversity coordinator. She graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Bloomfield’s freshman year was tough, she says, as she was the only person of color and the only international student attending.

Once Bloomfield joined the African Caribbean Society, the Asian Society and the Black, Indigenous and People of Color Project, she was able to relate more to her peers.

During her tenure at Exeter, she led efforts to make the university more inclusive and collaborative, while representing the school as a student ambassador.

“To join these initiatives with other students of color was really cool,” Bloomfield said. “They usually do not give extra opportunities to students that are typically disadvantaged in the legal field and other areas.”

Bloomfield attended Albuquerque Public Schools and graduated with a 4.25 GPA from Sandia High School.

After graduating high school in New Mexico, Bloomfield took her talents abroad.

“A friend that I had met at boarding school in Scotland was going to pursue a law degree in the U.K., so that kind of changed my whole trajectory,” Bloomfield said. “That was what led me to think about applying to schools in the U.K. rather than just schools in the U.S. (which) I had been originally planning to do.”

With Bloomfield’s help, Exeter Law Society won several national awards in 2022, including best student law society in the United Kingdom and LawCareers.Net’s Best Law Society Overall in the UK in 2022, competing against universities like Cambridge and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Bloomfield’s advice to young students is to take risks.

“I think it’s really good to be challenged and to be uncomfortable, because that’s kind of how you grow into that kind of best version of yourself,” Bloomfield said. “If you don’t take a risk, then you have no idea what’s gonna happen if you kind of take that risk.”

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV and News Radio KKOB, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Raising the bar with UK award

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Bill makes illegal the export of US Native artifacts
ABQnews Seeker
STOP Act also enables an item's ... STOP Act also enables an item's return when found
2
Raising the bar with UK award
ABQnews Seeker
After graduating, the New Mexico student ... After graduating, the New Mexico student took her talents abroad
3
Iconic musical ensemble Mannheim Steamroller making holiday tour stop ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on ... Mannheim Steamroller, which is currently on its Christmas tour, will make a stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Popejoy Hall.
4
Taylor Garrett Spirits releases whiskey finished in Pedro Ximénez ...
ABQnews Seeker
The limited batch of Taylor Garrett ... The limited batch of Taylor Garrett Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey (PX) is available at the Vara Winery & Distillery tasting room.
5
Paloma weaves a jubilant atmosphere with vibrant Mexican food
ABQnews Seeker
The next time you are seeking ... The next time you are seeking a festive spot with a vibrant vibe and dishes, head to Paloma.
6
Everything you need to know before heading to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over 4,000 people are set to ... Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade, which begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, ...
7
Mariachi Christmas celebrating 23 years music and ballet folklórico
ABQnews Seeker
Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will ... Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
8
Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the lens ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady ... 'The English' follows aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), as they come together in ...
9
30-foot sequoia replica to light up Old Town this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Old Town Shop and Stroll and ... Old Town Shop and Stroll and Tree Lighting set for Friday, Dec. 2.