 Stocks fall after gains for worker wages fan inflation fears - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks fall after gains for worker wages fan inflation fears

By Elaine Kurtenbach And Matt Ott, Ap Business Writers

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Worries about inflation are hitting Wall Street Friday after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation.

The S&P 500 was 1% lower in early trading, on track to wipe out most of what had been a healthy week of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 281 points, or 0.8%, at 34,112, as of 9:42 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.

Stocks had been on the upswing for more than a month on hopes that the worst of the nation’s high inflation may have passed already. That fed expectations for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its fusillade of big interest-rate hikes, which are supposed to undercut inflation by slowing the economy and dragging down on prices of stocks and other investments.

But Friday’s jobs report showed that wages for workers rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. That’s an acceleration from October’s 4.9% gain and easily topped economists’ expectations for a slowdown.

Such jumps in pay are helpful to workers who are struggling to keep up with higher prices for daily necessities. But the Federal Reserve worries too-strong gains could cause inflation to become further entrenched in the economy. That’s because wages make up a big part of costs for companies in services industries, and they could end up raising their own prices further to cover higher wages for their employees.

Across the economy, employers also added 263,000 jobs last month. That was stronger hiring than economists’ forecasts for 200,000, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

“The most important number for the Fed is probably the wage number,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Many traders are still betting on the Fed to downshift the size of its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month, to half a percentage point from the three-quarters of a point it had shoved through for four straight meetings.

But Treasury yields still jumped immediately after the jobs report’s release. That indicates strengthened expectations for the Fed to stay resolute in hiking interest rates to get inflation under control.

The yield on the two-year Treasury jumped to 4.34% from 4.24% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, rose to 3.56% from 3.51%.

“Another month with a strong jobs report and torrid wage gains is a reality check for where we stand in the inflation fight,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

The strong jobs data follows up on several mixed reports on the economy. The nation’s manufacturing activity shrank last month for the first time in 30 months, for example, while the housing industry is struggling under the weight of much higher mortgage rates.

That’s largely by design, because the Fed is raising interest rates as a way of slowing the economy just enough to starve inflation in the prices of things that households and businesses need to stay alive. But the rate hikes also risk causing a recession if they go too far. A jobs market that remains much stronger than expected could make an already dicey situation for the Fed even more complicated.

More economists are forecasting the U.S. economy to fall into a recession next year in large part because of higher interest rates.

“While the Fed won’t back away from” a hike of just half a percentage point “in December, they still have no clue what they’ll do in 2023,” said Allpsring’s Jacobsen.

—-

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.

Home » Business » Careers/Jobs » Stocks fall after gains for worker wages fan inflation fears

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Stocks set to drop after jobs data fans inflation ...
Careers/Jobs
Wall Street was listless early Friday ... Wall Street was listless early Friday ahead of the government's monthly jobs report, which could reveal whether the job market has loosened enough to ...
2
A childhood dream realized
ABQnews Seeker
Visually-impaired woman has always wanted to ... Visually-impaired woman has always wanted to be a dispatcher
3
Applications for jobless benefits decline last week
Careers/Jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market ...
4
State's plan to rescind remote work policy draws criticism
ABQnews Seeker
Union leaders warn that some employees ... Union leaders warn that some employees may resign instead
5
Do job-seekers still have the upper hand with salary ...
ABQnews Seeker
You are at the mercy of ... You are at the mercy of the market until you can prove you’re worth more
6
Not all jobs or work environments are good for ...
Business
Going to HR will be a ... Going to HR will be a waste of your time.
7
beWellnm finds new CEO after seven months of searching
ABQnews Seeker
Bruce Gilbert was unanimously approved by ... Bruce Gilbert was unanimously approved by beWellnm’s board of directors on Thursday.
8
Are interviewers asking candidates about ‘quiet quitting’?
Business
"Quiet quitting" is becoming a well-known ... "Quiet quitting" is becoming a well-known topic.
9
'Such an uphill battle'
ABQnews Seeker
Event honors oldest known Black-owned businesses ... Event honors oldest known Black-owned businesses in NM