What inspired Crowder to create ‘Milk & Cookies’ Christmas album?

Deep down, David Crowder always knew he would make a Christmas album.

Yet, he hesitated.

“I didn’t know how many people would want to hear another version of a classic Christmas song,” he says. “I wanted to offer listeners more. That’s why I waited.”

Little did he know, all it was going to take was the right setting.

In his case, the universe began to point to a Christmas album when the producers of “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” reached out to Crowder to use his family’s Atlanta home for the special.

“The Guardians want to give Star-Lord the best Christmas ever and the best thing they can think to give is Kevin Bacon,” Crowder says. “Of course, they can use my house. Then they turned my house into a Marvel wonderland. They bought every inflatable ever made. Christmas was all over.”

With inspiration all around him, Crowder headed to the studio to create what would become “Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas.”

Crowder will bring the songs from the album on tour when he stops with the “K-Love Christmas Tour,” on Monday, Dec. 5, at Kiva Auditorium.

Crowder will be joined by Matt Maher, Jordan S. Cyr and Katy Nichole on the tour.

“We’re having fun,” Crowder says. “It was our first night and the audience is just amazing. It’s a special time to be on the road.”

“Milk & Cookies” is comprised of classic Christmas songs, as well as some original tracks. The album was released on Oct. 21.

“Growing up, we waited until after Thanksgiving to play Christmas songs,” Crowder says. “Having the album released before that felt foreign to me. Now that it’s after Thanksgiving, I feel like I have permission from my mom to start singing some carols.”

The Christian musician says both Christmas and Easter are his favorite times of year.

“It doesn’t matter if you grew up in the church or not, these songs bring home the spirit of each time,” he says. “With the songs, you get to tell the story of grace and the gifts that we’ve been given.”

During his set on tour, Crowder will lean on the Christmas album heavily, but will put in many of his greatest hits.

“Getting to perform the songs is always a treat,” he says. “I’ve been lucky to have captured some really great music and energy within these songs. What I want to do every night I perform is create a magical experience.”

Crowder’s also looking forward to the opportunity to perform the Christmas songs for years to come.

“At the end of each year, I can bring the songs out again,” he says. “It’s a present each year.”

‘K-Love Christmas Tour’

Featuring Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan S. Cyr, Katy Nichole WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 WHERE: Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second St. NW HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $19.75, plus fees at ticketmaster.com