Truck wash employee charged in homeless man’s killing on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An employee at a truck wash is accused of fatally shooting a fleeing homeless man who had punched him on Thursday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Nicholas Dee, 39, is charged with an open count of murder in the shooting. Dee has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Nicholas Dee (MDC)

It is unclear if Dee has an attorney.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the man who was killed has not yet been identified.

“The shooting victim was not armed with a weapon,” he said. “Video also showed Dee chasing the victim and continuing to shoot.”

