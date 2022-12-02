 Gov. Lujan Grisham headed out of state for political meetings, health care summit - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Lujan Grisham headed out of state for political meetings, health care summit

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham smiles while talking with voters in Albuquerque on Election Day last month. The governor is leaving New Mexico on Friday for a four-day trip to Louisiana, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham traveled to New Orleans for political meetings on Friday, her second out-of-state trip since winning reelection to a second term as governor last month.

While in Louisiana, the governor will attend meetings of the Democratic Governors Association, a group that she chaired in 2021 and that spent heavily in support of her reelection campaign.

On Sunday, Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington D.C. for meetings with members of Congress, a spokeswoman said.

She will then head to Philadelphia, where she will deliver remarks on her administration’s attempts to address poverty and hunger issues in New Mexico during a Bloomberg American Health Summit.

Lujan Grisham last month led a New Mexico delegation that traveled to Egypt to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The governor tested positive for COVID-19 the day after she returned to New Mexico, but resumed public events this week after a five-day isolation period.

