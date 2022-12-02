 New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus singing 'Scrooge!' with a twist

New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus singing ‘Scrooge!’ with a twist

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus will perform “Scrooge!” (Courtesy of the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus)

The Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” is about relationships. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is interpreting those relationships with a gay twist.

Based on the 1970 film musical of the same name, “Scrooge!” will play at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Friday, Dec. 9, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Albuquerque’s Hiland Theater.

“We have decided to take the traditional holiday favorite and put a contemporary, queer spin on it,” said Colin Burdge, assistant music director.

“Our character of the Christmas Ghost is going to be a drag queen,” Burdge continued. “Our Fezziwigs will be presented as a gay couple. We’re also playing Scrooge as a gay man.”

Tiny Tim will be a trans teenager.

With music by Leslie Bricusse, this contemporary musical is both joyous and lively, Burdge said.

“There’s really beautiful and stirring ballads in this as well,” Burdge added.

The score also incorporates traditional carols such as “The First Noel,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The Holly and the Ivy.”

“It can be a gay musical story as well as a straight musical story,” Burdge said.

The 1970 movie starred Albert Finney as Scrooge with Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley.

‘Scrooge!’
New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

WHEN & WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Hiland Theater, 4800 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: $20-$45, plus fees, at nmgmc.org

