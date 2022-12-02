 Here are the details for Jemez's Light Among The Ruins

Here are the details for Jemez’s Light Among The Ruins

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Hundreds of farolitos are placed at Jemez Historic Site’s Light Among The Ruins event. (Courtesy of DCA/Maldonado 2017)

The ruins of Giusewa Pueblo and San José de los Jemez Mission shine bright during the holiday season.

Jemez Historic Site hosts its annual Light Among The Ruins on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Visitors are welcome back to the event in-person for the first time since 2019, though it has been streamed virtually between then and now.

“It’s a nice night for people to enjoy,” said Marlon Magdalena, instructional coordinator for Jemez Historic Site. “Many people that come have never been here before and want to see what it’s all about.”

Light Among The Ruins features between 1,000 and 1,500 farolitos – also known as luminarias depending on where a person is from. The lanterns decorate the ruins that spread across the historic site. They line the trails, the walls of the village and the old church.

Magdalena said the beauty of the night inspires visitors to return to the pueblo.

“Sometimes they’ll come later on to visit during the day to see what they saw at night,” he said.

Jemez Historic Site’s Light Among The Ruins will feature candle lit walkways throughout the entire site. (Courtesy of DCA/Maldonado 2017)

Since Magdalena began helping out with the event in 2005, he said it has grown with the help of pueblo marketing and the state’s promotion of the event.

“It just pretty much exploded,” he said regarding attendance. “From a couple hundred, our most was probably 1,000, and after that, one of those years went up to 3,000 to 5,000. So it got really big.”

Magdalena can’t quite estimate how many attendees will come to this year’s installment of the event, especially now that people are once again permitted to visit the historic site. However, no matter the size of the event, the significance and tradition remains.

“We still want to keep the same atmosphere because it is a nice walk during the night seeing all the farolitos lit on the walls and the church and the bonfires,” Magdalena said.

The event will offer more than just the beautiful lights. Both evenings will be full of activity. Traditional Native American flute music will be played and Jemez Pueblo dancers are set to perform between two bonfires set up in front of the church. Magdalena said Cochiti Pueblo dancers will also be included in the ensemble this year.

Organizers have rented a building across the street that will house local arts and crafts vendors, mostly spotlighting Native American art. Food vendors will also have local fare available for purchase.

Jemez Historic Site’s Light Among The Ruins draws hundreds of visitors each year. This year in-person events will take place. (Courtesy of DCA/Maldonado 2017)

In addition, both nights will feature contemporary music. Fred Vigil will play on Friday night, and Americana and folk singer Adrian Wall, who is also a sculptor, will play Saturday night. Both musicians are from Jemez Pueblo.

Visitors are asked to dress accordingly for cold weather and to enjoy Light Among the Ruins in its purity. Flash photography, drones, firearms and alcohol are prohibited. Also, if visitors would rather walk to and from the event from a parking station – though there are shuttles available – it is encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.

The goal isn’t just to draw visitors to the pueblo for a weekend, it’s to promote Native American culture as a whole, and hopefully educate people who are unfamiliar with Native American traditions, history, art and music.

“That’s kind of what we wanted to achieve is to expose more people to what’s here, and not just the event,” Magdalena said. “But the event helps get the word out about what’s here as well, too.”

Light Among The Ruins
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10

WHERE: Jemez Historic Site, 18160 NM-4, Jemez Springs

HOW MUCH: $20 for adults; $10 for children at my.nmculture.org; more information at nmhistoricsites.org/jemez

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Here are the details for Jemez’s Light Among The Ruins

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Named for San Ignacio, church has called Santa Barbara-Martineztown ...
Arts
Just west of Interstate 25, San ... Just west of Interstate 25, San Ignacio Catholic Church sits within the Santa Barbara-Martineztown neighborhood minutes away from Albuquerque High School.
2
SF poet Arthur Sze awarded honor for lifetime achievement
Arts
Arthur Sze was awarded the Ruth ... Arthur Sze was awarded the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, which is given out by the Poetry Foundation in October.
3
Buen Vieje returns to the North Fourth Arts Center ...
Arts
North Fourth Art Center resident company ... North Fourth Art Center resident company Buen Viaje Dance is back with two performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, ...
4
Upstart Crows to perform 'A Christmas Carol' resplendent in ...
Arts
The Upstart Crows will stage their ... The Upstart Crows will stage their own annual readings of the classic Christmas fable on Dec. 17, 23 and 25 in Santa Fe.
5
New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus singing 'Scrooge!' with a ...
Arts
Based on the 1970 film musical ... Based on the 1970 film musical of the same name, 'Scrooge!' will play at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Friday, ...
6
Is it 'safe' to grow tomatoes in Styrofoam?
Arts
Are you asking me if, since ... Are you asking me if, since the containers are made of Styrofoam, would the tomatoes pick up any chemicals leaching from the Styrofoam? That ...
7
Here are the details for Jemez's Light Among The ...
Arts
Historic site welcomes back in-person visitors ... Historic site welcomes back in-person visitors to the annual event
8
Santa Fe Opera wins international recognition as 'Festival of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The International Opera Awards named the ... The International Opera Awards named the artistic nucleus just north of Santa Fe 'Festival of the Year' at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain.
9
Artist Sandro Gebert's 'Ideogramer' an homage to street artists
Arts
'Ideogramer' will hang at Santa Fe's ... 'Ideogramer' will hang at Santa Fe's Gebert Contemporary through Dec. 31.