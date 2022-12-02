 Artist Sandro Gebert's 'Ideogramer' an homage to street artists

Artist Sandro Gebert’s ‘Ideogramer’ an homage to street artists

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Untitled, Flag,” Sandro Gebert, acrylic on wood panel, 36×60 inches. (Courtesy of Gebert Contemporary)

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Sandro Gebert is the son of a kind of artistic dynasty.

The son of the owners of Santa Fe’s Gebert Contemporary, he ran the gallery’s Los Angeles branch for four years before deciding to create his own artistic vision.

The results, “Ideogramer,” will hang in the Canyon Road gallery through Dec. 31.

Gebert majored in film at Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University and also studied screen printing, photography and painting – “whatever I could get my hands on,” he said.

A screenwriting class left a lasting impact. The teacher criticized one of Gebert’s scripts, tell him he had no life experience, so he had no story to tell. He realized the instructor was right.

When he graduated, he worked in motion graphic design and graphic design before joining the family business in 2004.

“One of the benefits was I got to work with all these amazing artists,” he said.”I got to ask who their influences were and about their techniques.”

His own journey into becoming an artist really began when his daughter was born in 2016.

“What do I want my daughter to see me as?” he asked himself. “Doing a number of different things or committing to something I have a passion for?”

Two years later, a wildfire scorched part of his California home, destroying both his studio and 20-year art collection.

“I didn’t even have a paintbrush left,” Gebert said.

He felt like his entire creative existence had been wiped off the earth.

He took the loss to reevaluate both his process and what he wanted to say with his work. He spent three years rebuilding his studio.

“Losing those pieces still haunts me,” Gebert continued. “I never thought a wildfire would come and just take everything.”

He created his current body of work “Ideogramer” in honor of the street artists who create with no expectation of recognition. A series of 5-by-7-inch mixed media on cardboard pieces resembling playing cards dominates the show.

“I’ve always been fascinated by symbols,” he said.

The small paintings combine symbolism with the unabashed vigor of street art.

“They represent a deck of playing cards of poker,” he explained. “I love to play and I find it a very interesting game. Most people think they’re good at it, which is interesting. And symbolic images have been around for hundreds of years. A lot of my work has been inspired by street art. I travel a lot and I walk around cities and there’s graffiti everywhere.”

His painting “Diamond Hands” was taken from an investing phrase referring to something the owner would never sell. It can also describe a poker hand.

“I was always fascinated by that term,” Gebert said, “of a certain group of people who see that title and feel bad about holding onto things.”

With its black diamond shape and rough surface, it looks like something the viewer could cut from a street wall.

“I work hard to mimic those finishes and distressed work,” Gebert said.

“The Visitor” could be a playing card king or a wolf.

“That was my homage to the artists that inspired me, like (neo-expressionist Jean-Michel) Basquiat,” Gebert said. “It’s something light, kind of like a children’s illustration. You want to leave the audience with something light. It’s an homage to my daughter, like ‘Little Red Riding Hood.’ ”

Conversely, his “Untitled, Flag” expresses the trauma of gun violence. He says he didn’t want to paint a flag at first, because the image is so loaded with meaning.

“I made it after the school shooting in Uvalde, (Texas),” Gebert said. “The children (19 of whom died) just completely destroyed me. I imagined how the flag might feel. The stars might look like bullet holes or people being shot. After I created it, I felt a kind of relief. You look at it and see a scowl.”

He’s already thinking about making larger work, buying large panels.

“I’ve fallen in love with this idea,” Gebert said, “the visual language of symbols. When I look at them, they make me feel something.”

‘Ideogramer’
by Sandro Gebert

WHERE: Gebert Contemporary, 558 Canyon Road, Santa Fe

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Dec. 31

INFORMATION: 505-992-1100, gebertcontemporary.com

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Artist Sandro Gebert’s ‘Ideogramer’ an homage to street artists

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Named for San Ignacio, church has called Santa Barbara-Martineztown ...
Arts
Just west of Interstate 25, San ... Just west of Interstate 25, San Ignacio Catholic Church sits within the Santa Barbara-Martineztown neighborhood minutes away from Albuquerque High School.
2
SF poet Arthur Sze awarded honor for lifetime achievement
Arts
Arthur Sze was awarded the Ruth ... Arthur Sze was awarded the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, which is given out by the Poetry Foundation in October.
3
Buen Vieje returns to the North Fourth Arts Center ...
Arts
North Fourth Art Center resident company ... North Fourth Art Center resident company Buen Viaje Dance is back with two performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, ...
4
Upstart Crows to perform 'A Christmas Carol' resplendent in ...
Arts
The Upstart Crows will stage their ... The Upstart Crows will stage their own annual readings of the classic Christmas fable on Dec. 17, 23 and 25 in Santa Fe.
5
New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus singing 'Scrooge!' with a ...
Arts
Based on the 1970 film musical ... Based on the 1970 film musical of the same name, 'Scrooge!' will play at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Friday, ...
6
Is it 'safe' to grow tomatoes in Styrofoam?
Arts
Are you asking me if, since ... Are you asking me if, since the containers are made of Styrofoam, would the tomatoes pick up any chemicals leaching from the Styrofoam? That ...
7
Here are the details for Jemez's Light Among The ...
Arts
Historic site welcomes back in-person visitors ... Historic site welcomes back in-person visitors to the annual event
8
Santa Fe Opera wins international recognition as 'Festival of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The International Opera Awards named the ... The International Opera Awards named the artistic nucleus just north of Santa Fe 'Festival of the Year' at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain.
9
Artist Sandro Gebert's 'Ideogramer' an homage to street artists
Arts
'Ideogramer' will hang at Santa Fe's ... 'Ideogramer' will hang at Santa Fe's Gebert Contemporary through Dec. 31.