 Her drug charges were dropped. The next day she died in jail. - Albuquerque Journal

Her drug charges were dropped. The next day she died in jail.

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A woman died at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday night — the latest of several inmates to die while detoxing from drugs or alcohol while in custody, according to an attorney representing her family.

April Trujillo, 41, is the 18th person to die in MDC custody since the beginning of 2020.

In August — around the same time another inmate died while detoxing in custody — an expert tasked with assessing medical care at the jail as part of a settlement agreement found that medical staff was out of compliance with protocols for screening and managing withdrawal symptoms. He said the number of assessments done by each nurse is “very high, impacting quality and increasing risk.”

Larry Gallegos, a Bernalillo County spokesman, said around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday jail staff was called because Trujillo was in medical distress. He said after numerous life-saving attempts she died.

Trujillo had been arrested and charged with possessing a controlled substance three days before her death. However, the case had been dismissed without prejudice — meaning the charges could have been refiled — the day before she died.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, an officer found Trujillo with a pipe, foil and lighter in her hand in the parking lot of Total Wine in Uptown. She also had a “round small blue pill partially melted” the officer said, adding that she believed it was fentanyl.

On Nov. 29, the state dismissed the case “due to an insufficient amount of suspected controlled substance available for scientific testing by both parties.”

When asked why Trujillo was still in jail if the case had been dismissed, Gallegos said “that information is part of the investigation going on at this time.”

He said MDC’s Office of Professional Standards and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death, which is standard procedure.

Gallegos issued a news release Friday asking for the public’s help finding Trujillo’s family members.

However, attorney Parrish Collins said her parents and three children — ages 15, 18 and 22 — had already been notified by the Office of the Medical Investigator on Wednesday night. He said he plans on filing a lawsuit on their behalf alleging that the staff “disregarded the severity of what was going on with her.”

“She had a difficult life. She had a seizure disorder,” Collins said. “She had gotten a medical assistant degree but I guess she had started doing drugs relatively recently — or where it became problematic and concerning for the family.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Her drug charges were dropped. The next day she died in jail.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe Opera wins international recognition as 'Festival of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The International Opera Awards named the ... The International Opera Awards named the artistic nucleus just north of Santa Fe 'Festival of the Year' at a ceremony in Madrid, Spain.
2
Her drug charges were dropped. The next day she ...
ABQnews Seeker
the latest of several inmates to ... the latest of several inmates to die while detoxing from drugs or alcohol while in custody, according to an attorney representing her family. April ...
3
Nine attorneys respond to governor’s call for DA applications
ABQnews Seeker
Nine candidates have thrown their hats ... Nine candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for Bernalillo County district attorney, including longtime defense attorney Sam Bregman, former U.S. Attorney Damon ...
4
Person critically injured in Downtown ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in critical condition ... A person is in critical condition after being shot Friday evening in downtown Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded to ...
5
Reform needed for those who can’t afford a lawyer
ABQnews Seeker
Possessing legal rights means nothing if ... Possessing legal rights means nothing if you can't afford to enforce them.
6
Sandia scientist charts journey from rural Nepal to national ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bishnu Khanal is manager of the ... Bishnu Khanal is manager of the Materials Mechanics and Tribology Department for Sandia National Laboratories.
7
Truck wash employee charged in homeless man's killing on ...
ABQnews Seeker
An employee at a West Side ... An employee at a West Side truck wash is accused of fatally shooting a fleeing homeless man who had punched him moments earlier on ...
8
Video released of fatal police shooting of man who ...
ABQnews Seeker
Video released by the Albuquerque Police ... Video released by the Albuquerque Police Department on Friday showed an officer shooting and killing 21-year-old Julian Sanchez after he crashed his car on ...
9
Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility ...