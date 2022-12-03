 New Mexico State sports are on the minds of readers - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State sports are on the minds of readers

By ABQJournal News Staff

ONLY THE NMAA could get it so wrong. You’re going to let a game that took place 50 years ago determine the site of this years championship? It’s sooooo simple. Best record or team holding the tie-breaker gets the game. Oh, and don’t insult a team late in the season with “your facilities are not up to par.” If it was good enough during the season, it’s good enough now. Try using a little common sense.

— Mark in Albq

AS THE DISMAL UNM football season comes to an end, we watch Coach Danny Gonzales’ hated NMSU Aggies finish on a high note. Jerry Kill had his team improving all season long. On the bright side, it looks like Lobo men’s basketball will make us forget football.

— Stavros

NMSU, PLEASE make the right call. Do we all agree that a child or young adult shall not bring a gun to school? So sad that this student-athlete had a gun in his possession in route to a college basketball game. This is not a tTechnical foul.This is breaking the law to the fullest extent especially because of the final outcome. Disqualification from shool and the team is justified.

— RJR

WELL, COACH G, another Lobo losing season 2-10. The team you love to hate NMSU finished 5-6. UNM has all the advantages, better facilities more money, more state support and yet another loser football team. Waiting for the excuses from coach G and Rudy C.

— OS

New Mexico State isn’t yet finished. It plays again Saturday against a Football Championship Subdivision school, Valparaiso, with a chance to even its regular season record at 6-6.

— Randy, Journal

