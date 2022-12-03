 He's made United fans miserable, but now he's joining the team - Albuquerque Journal

He’s made United fans miserable, but now he’s joining the team

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Greg Hurst is looking forward to a second introduction to New Mexico United fans.

His first one didn’t go over all that well.

Hurst, a 25-year-old striker from Stirling, Scotland, became United’s first official offseason addition Friday, joining the club as part of a transfer agreement. He’s never been to Albuquerque and said he doesn’t know any of United’s returning players personally.

But Hurst’s name may jog the memories of devoted United fans. He spent last season with Phoenix Rising FC and spent four days in April making New Mexico supporters miserable. Hurst netted the only goal in Phoenix’s 1-0 USL Championship home win over NMU on April 16, and he headed home a late game winner in Rising FC’s 2-1 U.S. Open Cup win on April 20.

The upside? Hurst’s work got the attention of United coach Zach Prince and his staff.

Greg Hurst

“Every team you play against you want to impress because you never know,” Hurst said in Friday’s introductory media conference. “I was fortunate enough to do well against New Mexico and now I’m getting a chance to join their club.”

It’s the latest challenge for Hurst, who has been playing professionally since he was 17. He played for several Scottish League squads before coming to the United States in 2019. He spent two seasons in Chattanooga, played for Union Omaha in 2021 and spent last season with Phoenix.

Two strong performances against New Mexico notwithstanding, Hurst’s highlight was the 2021 season, during which he scored 14 goals and helped Union Omaha to a USL League One championship.

“Winning a championship is always the goal,” Hurst said. “New Mexico is a team aiming for a championship and that’s what I’m aiming for, too. It looks like a fun place to be with their fans and it’s an exciting roster. There’s a good feel and atmosphere around the club.”

Hurst finished with six goals in 31 appearances for Rising FC last season. He was not part of the club’s depleted active roster for NMU’s 7-0 win over Phoenix in Albuquerque on May 24 and smiled when asked about rejoining the teams’ rivalry on United’s side.

“I look forward to being a part of it,” he said.

As part of Friday’s transaction, Phoenix receives an international roster slot from United for the 2023 season. Prince believes Hurst’s skill set will pay dividends for United, which struggled to score at times last season.

“Greg has all the characteristics needed to be successful as an attacking player in our system,” Prince said. “His ability to make threatening runs behind the defensive line and also make plays between the lines makes him different. Couple that with his consistent defensive pressure, and we are really looking forward to adding Greg to our attacking group.”

Home » From the newspaper » He’s made United fans miserable, but now he’s joining the team

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
He's made United fans miserable, but now he's joining ...
Featured Sports
Greg Hurst is looking forward to ... Greg Hurst is looking forward to a second introduction to New Mexico United fans.His f ...
2
Lobo men to get regular season game in Vegas ...
Featured Sports
The Lobos have found another game ... The Lobos have found another game to play.The University of New Mexico men's basketbal ...
3
Lobo football: Harris to chase NFL dream
College
University of New Mexico defensive end ... University of New Mexico defensive end Justin Harris announced on Friday via social media that he plans to forgo his 'super' senior season available ...
4
New Mexico State sports are on the minds of ...
Featured Sports
ONLY THE NMAA could get it ... ONLY THE NMAA could get it so wrong. You're going to let a game that took place 50 years ago determine the site of ...
5
Future prep football playoffs could be changed in two ...
Featured Sports
Facilities, ‘past history’ draw some complaints Facilities, ‘past history’ draw some complaints
6
NCAA agrees with New Mexico State, so bowl bid ...
College
Mario Moccia's message Thursday largely was ... Mario Moccia's message Thursday largely was this: Sometimes the system, in fact, works. ...
7
Lobos stay unbeaten, win at Saint Mary's (w/ video)
ABQnews Seeker
Five Lobos scored in double figures ... Five Lobos scored in double figures to snap a 12-game losing streak in California with a big road win at Saint Mary's.
8
Prep basketball has tipped off: Here are the teams ...
Boys' Basketball
The 2021-22 Class 5A high school ... The 2021-22 Class 5A high school boys basketball season belonged primarily to Volcano Vista and Las ...
9
Sports Speak Up! On Aggie hoops, Lobo football and ...
Featured Sports
THE ACTION of the NMSU men's ... THE ACTION of the NMSU men's basketball coach regarding Mike Peake still on the team says it all. Which is, personal responsibility really doesn't ...