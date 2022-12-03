Police investigate homicide on Montaño near Rio Grande

One person was discovered shot to death near a vehicle in the area of Montaño NW near the Rio Grande early Saturday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash around 5 a.m. and discovered an individual who had succumbed to injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, said APD Officer Chase Jewell in an email.

“APD Homicide Detectives are activated and will be taking over the investigation,” Jewell said.

Montaño NW is closed in both directions between Winter Haven NW and east of the Rio Grande, including the pedestrian paths.

He asked the public to avoid the area.

Journal Photojournalist Roberto E. Rosales contributed to this report