Facing a good problem: two job offers

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have a great problem — two offers with high-growth companies. While Company A is growing (up about 30% this year), Company B is GROWING (more than doubling revenue and staff). What are the pros/cons of going to an ultra-high-growth company? I’m mid-late career, so I don’t want to be in a position to move jobs again if this doesn’t work. My question is more about weighing growth versus stability. Advice? — Sofia

J.T.: Congrats! It’s a wonderful position to be in. I’d go to Company B and ask some questions that can alleviate your concerns. It’s OK to inquire into the health of the company. If I were you, I would say something like this: “I am very excited about your organization and the high-growth potential. That said, given the current economy, I was wondering if you could share with me some insights into the company’s funding and burn rate? I’m looking for a place to stay for a while. I’m curious if the company also has long-term plans, or if the strategy might involve acquisition sooner than later?” This is a polite way of asking what kind of stability they have right now and how are they making sure they can stay in it for the long haul. Based on how open they are with you, I think you’ll be able to decide if you can take that role with confidence.

DALE: Yes, ask the questions, but let’s not forget that the folks in a boom-boom company are in the fever and will tend to be overly enthusiastic. So, if you sense any hesitation, walk away. However, if you get the cheerleading I’d expect, then you’ll want to verify the company’s prospects: See what you can learn about the company, and its backers and customers; then, research the market for their services and see what you can learn about competitors.

J.T.: Finally, if you don’t love what you hear or learn, I can see your desire to play it safe and take the job with Company A — but make sure you feel confident that they can keep the momentum and have the cash to support it through what is undoubtedly going to be some bumpy business times in the next 24 months. Just because they are already growing doesn’t mean they can sustain it.

Dear J.T. & Dale: In my annual performance review, my manager suggested I think about the option of focusing on my strengths and take a specialist role. She also said that, in the new role, my strategy creation and writing would need development. Question: How can I positively respond that I’d like to learn more about what this specialist role would look like? I also would want to know if the remuneration is level or less, and how would potentially improving my weaknesses be measured. — Gabe

DALE: These are all logical questions and you are right to ask them. One detail: I would never ask if the “remuneration is level or less”; typically, specialists make more, so let’s get that door open right up front.

J.T.: But I wouldn’t just walk in and start asking questions, I’d type them up and email them to your boss. Open your email with your appreciation for the suggestion to look at a specialist role. Then, just list all your questions. Close the email by saying you’d love to grab a quick meeting to go over them.

DALE: It sounds to me as though your manager is offering you the chance to take a step up in your career, while enhancing your skills. So, be prepared to be excited: This is what the best bosses do with the best employees — push them higher.

J.T.: I’d look at it a bit differently. If a manager is “suggesting” a role to you, it’s a clear sign that that’s where they see your ROI. Thus, I would seriously consider the move as, if you don’t take it, you may not find yourself there in the long term. A manager recommending a role is never truly just a suggestion.

