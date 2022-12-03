Briefcase: Common Cause New Mexico names new policy director

Mason Graham has been named policy director for Common Cause New Mexico.

Graham comes to Common Cause from the New Mexico Black Leadership Council and the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative, where he worked as the policy analyst and project manager to engage Black and African American voters in issues that affect communities of color. In that post he assembled a coalition of African American leaders and organizations around the state to participate in redistricting, and organized candidate forums to address issues important to the African American community in Albuquerque. Before joining the nonprofit world, he worked as a senior marketing strategist for five years.

Graham will be working on advancing the modernization of the New Mexico Legislature, creating a vision for democracy reform in the state, as well as developing ideas for legislation and advocacy strategies.

Common Cause is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.